Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OT Myles Hinton

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round offensive tackle Myles Hinton.

Hinton is the son of seven-time Pro Bowl OT Chris Hinton, a Colts 1983 first-round pick who played for 13 seasons and was named to seven Pro Bowls. He has experience playing LT and RT at Michigan, which makes him a candidate to be a swing tackle for the Eagles, and maybe a starter down the line if the Eagles can develop his raw traits. He has prototypical size at 6'7, 323 pounds, with 34 1/8" arms. Highlights:

Hinton is big and gifted, but perhaps didn't quite reach his ceiling at Michigan. The Eagles drafted him because they think that he has a chance to someday be a starter. Shortly after the draft concluded, the Eagles' social media department released video of the team's draft weekend from the war room. The video shows that before the start of Day 3 of the draft, Howie Roseman went around the room asking his scouts to rubber stamp players they felt have high ceilings. Director of player personnel Phil Bhaya handpicked Hinton. It starts at the 12-minute mark below:

"This guy has it in his body," Bhaya said. "He's got the size. Get him with Stout, get him in our program, this guy has all the tools in his body, and even better than some of the guys that were drafted yesterday. So I think, in terms of the upside pick, the guy who can start, it's Myles Hinton."

The player Hinton reminds me of is the Cowboys' Tyler Guyton. To begin, Hinton and Guyton have extremely similar physical measurements:

Measurable Myles Hinton Tyler Guyton Height 6'6 3/4" 6'7 3/4" Weight 323 323 Arm length 34 1/8" 34 1/8" Hand size 10 1/4" 10 1/4"



They have identical weights, arm lengths, and hand sizes. Guyton is just an inch taller. They also have the following in common:

• Neither player played a ton of snaps in college. Guyton played 1081 snaps at TCU and Oklahoma. Hinton played 1293 snaps at Michigan. Both had experience playing LT and RT in college.

• They are both athletic players, but both were thought to need some time to refine their games at the pro level.



• They were both thought to be stronger in pass protection than they were run blockers. Neither were thought to be vicious finishers in the run game.



In the 2024 draft, the Cowboys had a severe need for an offensive tackle, so they selected Guyton 29th overall after trading back from pick 24. It was predictable that he could struggle early on, as we noted in our Cowboys draft grades:

This was a good pick long-term, in my opinion, but Guyton is likely to experience some early growing pains, given his inexperience.

As expected, Guyton had a rough rookie rookie season, and pressure will be on him to perform at a much higher level in 2025. Hinton, on the other hand, will have time to get his NFL sea legs under him behind the scenes before he'll be expected to play any sort of important role.