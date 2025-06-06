More Sports:

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: S Andrew Mukuba

Light frame, versatility, college ballhawking project Eagles second-rounder to 11-year NFL safety who also played for Vic Fangio

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for second-round safety Andrew Mukuba.

EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Jihaad Campbell | Cameron Williams

Mukuba was a favorite of mine throughout the draft process, and a very clear fit in Vic Fangio's scheme. He is primarily a safety, but he doubles as a slot corner, in a similar mold as C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He is smart, tough, instinctive, and a ballhawk, as he had 5 INTs and a forced fumble in 2024. He's also a hitter. Watch his highlight reel below. He sees the field so well, and has outstanding anticipation of where the ball is going. 

"It's really hard to find cover safeties," Howie Roseman said after the Eagles selected Mukuba. "Guys who have the ability to come down and play over the slot, play in the middle of the field, have natural instincts, play the ball. He was a slot corner at Clemson before he transferred to Texas. He plays with a mentality. He plays an Eagles brand of football. I think for us, the value fit the need. Through the process, this guy just checked all the boxes. That was really what we're looking for at that position."

The downside is that Mukuba is small. He's short and light with short arms.

Mukuba doesn't play like a small player. He's a dog. The player Mukuba reminds me of is former 49ers and current Texans safety Jimmie Ward, another small, physical, versatile, instinctive safety who is entering his 12th NFL season in 2025. Ward played for Fangio in 2014.

Measurable Andrew Mukuba Jimmie Ward 
Height 5'11 1/4" 5'10 5/8" 
Weight 186 193 
Arm length 30" 31" 
40 time 4.45 4.47 
10-yard split 1.53 1.56 


Despite his size, Ward is one of the most physical safeties in the NFL. His college highlight reel reminds me a little of Mukuba's:

Like Mukuba, Ward became a playmaker in his final season at NIU, picking off 7 passes. That did not translate to the NFL, as Ward has had underwhelming ball production in the pros.

I also considered former Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who was a better cover safety than Ward, with much better ball production.

