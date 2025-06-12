Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: iDL Ty Robinson

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fourth-round interior defensive lineman Ty Robinson.

Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior of the defensive line. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). Here are those seven sacks. These aren't freebies. He is smoking guys at the line of scrimmage with his power, hand-fighting, and most of all, his quickness (via @_RyanFowler_):

Robinson tested very well at the Combine, as you might expect a 288-pound iDL to do. But even at a lighter weight, he was in the 92nd percentile or better in the 40 yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He is an explosive athlete.

The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect. He'll turn 24 in May, and he is actually three months older than Eagles third-year pro Moro Ojomo.

The player Robinson reminds me of is Dolphins iDL Zach Sieler. Robinson's and Sieler's measurables:

Measureable Ty Robinson Zach Sieler Height 6'5 1/8" 6'5 3/4" Weight 288 288 Arm length 32 1/4" 33 3/4" Hand size 10" 10 1/8" 40 time 4.83 4.84 Bench press 28 reps 31 reps



Like Robinson, Sieler is tall interior defensive lineman who wins with quickness, and from a variety of alignments. A highlight reel (you'll have to click "Watch on YouTube"):

After a slow start to his career, Sieler had 10 sacks each of the last two seasons.