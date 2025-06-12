More Sports:

June 12, 2025

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: iDL Ty Robinson

Fourth-round DT from Nebraska shows alignment versatility, athleticism similar to a Dolphins double-digit sack standout

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Ty-Robinson-Eagles-NFL-Draft_042625 Dylan Widger/Dylan Widger

Eagles rookie iDL Ty Robinson has alignment versatility, high motor.

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fourth-round interior defensive lineman Ty Robinson.

EAGLES ROOKIE COMP SERIES

Jihaad Campbell | Cameron Williams

Robinson is a violent lineman who can play multiple spots along the interior of the defensive line. He's powerful, with a great motor, and upside as a pass rusher (7 sacks in 2024, and 10 batted passes over the last two seasons). Here are those seven sacks. These aren't freebies. He is smoking guys at the line of scrimmage with his power, hand-fighting, and most of all, his quickness (via @_RyanFowler_):

Robinson tested very well at the Combine, as you might expect a 288-pound iDL to do. But even at a lighter weight, he was in the 92nd percentile or better in the 40 yard dash, the vertical jump, and the broad jump. He is an explosive athlete. 

The downside is that 2024 was Robinson's sixth season at Nebraska, so, you know, he's an older prospect. He'll turn 24 in May, and he is actually three months older than Eagles third-year pro Moro Ojomo.

The player Robinson reminds me of is Dolphins iDL Zach Sieler. Robinson's and Sieler's measurables:

Measureable Ty RobinsonZach Sieler
Height 6'5 1/8"6'5 3/4"
Weight 288288
Arm length 32 1/4"33 3/4"
Hand size 10"10 1/8" 
40 time 4.834.84
Bench press 28 reps31 reps


Like Robinson, Sieler is tall interior defensive lineman who wins with quickness, and from a variety of alignments. A highlight reel (you'll have to click "Watch on YouTube"): 

After a slow start to his career, Sieler had 10 sacks each of the last two seasons.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Ty robinson

Videos

Featured

iStock-1311079473.jpg

New Jersey is Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

Business

All Aboard Candy to open shop in Rittenhouse

All Aboard Candy

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Health News

Wistar Institute opens HIV research center in hopes of finding a cure — as federal government ends vaccine studies

HIV Wistar Institute

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Brewing Co. combines books and brews in pop-up fair

Books and Beers.jpg

Food & Drink

Rhubarb cocktails are all the rage at Philly bars

Alice rhubarb cocktail

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Who can the Phillies realistically add to bolster the outfield?

Cedric-Mullins-Phillies-trade-deadline-rumors_061125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved