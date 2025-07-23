Eagles 2025 opponent injury / suspension / holdout tracker

Training camps are underway league-wide, and as such, we'll start to see injuries trickle in around the NFL. Here we'll keep tabs on the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents, and notable players on those teams who are either recovering from injuries, facing suspensions, or holding out from camp.

Weeks 1 and 12: Cowboys

• CB Trevon Diggs: In January, CB Trevon Diggs had a "chondral tissue graft procedure" on his left knee. He also tore an ACL in that same knee in 2023. Diggs had a huge year in 2021 (11 INTs, 2 pick-sixes), but hasn't been the same player since because of injuries and inconsistency. He started training camp on the PUP list.



• LB DeMarvion Overshown: In Week 14 last season, LB DeMarvion Overshown shredded his right knee, tearing his ACL, PCL, and MCL. The optimistic return timeline for him is November. A torn ACL in his left knee cost Overshown his entire rookie season in 2023.



• EDGE Micah Parsons: Parsons expressed frustration with his contract situation, and is not yet practicing in Cowboys training camp, because of "back soreness." That reminds me of when an unhappy Haason Reddick wasn't practicing in Eagles camp because of "groin soreness."



Week 2: Chiefs

• WR Rashee Rice: Rice's 2024 season was off to a great start, as he caught 24 passes for 288 yards and 2 TDs in the first three games before he injured his LCL and hamstring. He missed the rest of the season, and was the Chiefs' most notable player to miss the Super Bowl.

This offseason, Rice caused a car crash when he was driving like a maniac at 119 MPH, while weaving around traffic. There's video of the crash:

He plead guilty and will serve 30 days in jail. He will also very clearly be suspended by the NFL. It's just a matter of when the suspension is issued by the league, and for how long. My bet is that Rice will not face the Eagles Week 2. We'll see.

Week 3: Rams

• LT Alaric Jackson: Jackson is the Rams' starting LT. Jackson has blood clots in his lower leg, and may miss a chunk of the season.



Week 4: Buccaneers

• LT Tristan Wirfs: Wirfs is probably the Bucs' best offensive player. He had surgery on his right knee late in the offseason and is expected to start the season on the PUP list. If so, he would miss a mandatory four games, which means that he would not play against the Eagles Week 4. Wirfs' replacement will likely be free agent signing Charlie Heck, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.



• WR Chris Godwin: Godwin had 50 catches for 576 yards and 5 TDs in the Bucs' first seven games before he injured his ankle and missed the rest of the season. Godwin could be ready for Week 1.



Week 5: Broncos

No significant injuries of note.

Weeks 6 and 8: Giants

• LT Andrew Thomas: Thomas only played in 6 games in 2024 because of a Lisfranc injury. After being named Second-Team All-Pro in 2022, Thomas signed a five-year contract worth $117.5 million. Since then he has missed 18 games. The Giants placed him on the PUP list to start camp.



Week 7: Vikings

No significant injuries of note.

Week 10: Packers

• WR Christian Watson: Watson is a low-volume, big-play receiver who had 29 receptions for 620 yards and 2 TDs last season. He tore an ACL in January in the Packers' regular season finale last season, and will miss a chunk of the 2025 season.



Week 11: Lions

• C Frank Ragnow: Ragnow retired.



• iDL Alim McNeill: McNeill tore an ACL in mid-December last season. He is not expected to be be ready to start the season, but should return around midseason.



• iDL Levi Onwuzurike: Onwuzurike had surgery to repair an ACL injury, and his season is over. Onwuzurike doesn't have impressive production (3.5 sacks), but he was a starter, and as noted above the Lions will already be missing McNeill for a while.



• LB Malcolm Rodriguez: Rodriguez tore an ACL in late November last season. He'll likely miss time during the regular season, but should be good to go by Week 11.



Week 13: Bears

• CB Jaylon Johnson: Johnson might be the Bears' best player. He injured his leg during the offseason and is expected to miss several weeks, but doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing a big chunk of the regular season.



Week 14: Chargers

• WR Mike Williams: Williams retired.



Week 15: Raiders

• iDL Christian Wilkins: Wilkins suffered a broken foot in Week 5 last season, causing him to miss the rest of the season. He suffered a setback in his recovery this offseason, causing him to miss spring practices. The Raiders placed him on the PUP list to start training camp.



Weeks 16 and 18: Commanders

• WR Terry McLaurin: McLaurin has led the Commanders in receiving every year of his career, dating back to 2019. He is in the final year of his contract, and is seeking an extension, but according to McLaurin (via John Keim of ESPN) there have been no negotiations over the last month. McLaurin didn't show up for the Commanders' conditioning test on Tuesday.

Week 17: Bills

No players of note expected to be out deep into December.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice



Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader