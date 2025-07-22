Eagles 53-man roster projection, before the start of training camp

Philadelphia Eagles training camp begins on Tuesday, so let's project an initial 53-man roster, and see how things change over the next six or so weeks. (Players bolded in red are gameday inactives.)

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

McCord should easily beat out Darian Thompson-Robinson for the QB3 job, and I'm confident McKee will keep doing what he has done his first two seasons in the NFL, which is quietly be professional behind the scenes and be ready whenever he gets his opportunities. There will be no need to sign a veteran QB2 this year, like the Eagles did in 2019, when Nate Sudfeld underwhelmed and the team brought in Josh McCown.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

OK, so, the last time I did one of these 53-man projections, I left A.J. Dillon off (but brought back on the practice squad), and a bunch of fantasy football folks aggregated it. Which, you know, is fine by me. Thanks! But I think the messaging got a little lost. The Eagles can cut Dillon, and he can still be part of the team. He's a vested vet, which means he doesn't have to pass through waivers if the Eagles cut him.

They can easily bring him back to the practice squad, given that he averaged 3.4 YPC in 2023, missed the entire 2024 season with a neck injury, and signed for the veteran minimum this offseason. It's not like teams will be banging down the door for him, and the Eagles' running back situation (elite OL, QB who takes attention away from defenders, great receivers) is as appealing as it gets. He'd be crazy to go elsewhere after a full camp, at least if he's thinking big picture.

And then once on the practice squad, he can be called up a few times on game day, and if he proves to be a valuable contributor they can keep him on the 53 full-time.

But in my strong opinion, he's the RB3 behind Shipley, who the team believes is ready to take on Kenny Gainwell's former role as the two-minute offense guy / RB2.

Wide receiver (6): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Johnny Wilson, Avery Williams, Ainias Smith

Terrace Marshall and Danny Gray should be legitimate competition for Ainias Smith, but Smith will be given every opportunity to make the roster over those guys.

Williams gets in as the primary return guy, and Wilson makes it again in a dirty work role.

Tight end (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins

I'm imagining that guys like Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant called their agents on the day that Goedert agreed to a pay cut, and were like, "Yo WTF, I thought you said Goedert wasn't coming back?!"

Their chances of sticking both took hits that day. With Goedert and Calcaterra both back, I think the Eagles can afford to keep developing Jenkins, who has great size and athleticism, and was active on game day for the Super Bowl.

Offensive line (11): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Kenyon Green, Kendall Lamm, Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton , Cameron Williams , Trevor Keegan

You know how above we noted that the team can probably stash Dillon on the practice squad? Ditto that for Matt Pryor, a useful reserve who can play four positions, but one who wouldn't have to pass through waivers, unlike Green, Kendall, Hinton, Williams, and Keegan.

My bet is that the Eagles go super-heavy along the offensive line again, like they did in 2024.

Edge defenders (5): Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Josh Uche , Antwaun Powell-Ryland

The Eagles employed a three-man rotation on the edge at times during the 2024 season. They'll have four to start in 2025, and we'll see if Powell-Ryland can eventually contribute as well. The trade of Bryce Huff allows the Eagles to keep an extra player at another position.

Interior defensive line (5): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Thomas Booker

We're a little light here. A guy on the bubble is Byron Young, who the team claimed off of waivers last season, but never saw the field. We'll see what he can do in camp this year. If neither Young nor Gabe Hall earn their way onto the roster, the Eagles could be looking for more depth here, perhaps via trade.

Linebacker (4): Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter, Smael Mondon

Nakobe Dean will almost certainly start training camp and the regular season on the PUP list, and as Vic Fangio said, he won't be ready to suit up "for a while." Campbell won't be ready to practice until August, per Fangio. To be determined if he is able to do enough during practices that the team will opt not to put him on the PUP/NFI list.

Otherwise, Trotter and Mondon are locks, and VanSumeren can play some linebacker as well.

Cornerback (6): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree' Jackson, Mac McWilliams, Eli Ricks

Mitchell, DeJean, Ringo, and McWilliams are locks, while Jackson just has to be competent enough for the team to keep him as an experienced veteran backup. I left Ricks off of my last 53, but he's now on after the trade of Huff.

Safety (4): Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum

Blankenship will start, while Mukuba, Brown, and McCollum will fight it out for the starting spot opposite him. (And, you know, Justin Simmons is still available.)

I wouldn't rule out a Sydney Brown trade.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

All three of these guys are running unopposed. 😡

I need at least one specialist battle every year, Howie.

PUP list (1): LB Nakobe Dean

As noted above.



