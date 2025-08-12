Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 13: Landon Dickerson contingency plans

Day 13 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and I'm pretty sure it was the shortest practice of camp so far, at around 57 minutes. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR Elijah Cooks - shoulder LG Landon Dickerson - knee OG Kenyon Green - shoulder iDL Gabe Hall - shoulder

Limited practice:

LB Zack Baun - back WR A.J. Brown - hamstring RB Montrell Johnson - hamstring iDL Byron Young - groin

If you care enough about the Eagles to read practice notes, then you already knew all about Dickerson's meniscus injury that will cost him the rest of camp, but he may be ready for the Eagles' Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys.

Kenyon Green is also considered week-to-week. He has had a bad camp, but the injury might actually not be the worst outcome for him. Teams can designate up to two players to return from injured reserve after placing them on the list before 53-man roster cutdowns. If the Eagles want to keep Green around for a longer evaluation, that could be an avenue they choose for him.

• So who will replace Dickerson at LG if he is unable to go Week 1? My guess is that Tyler Steen will move from RG to LG, and Matt Pryor will fill in at RG. Steen played at LG in the playoffs last year and he was a LT in college, while Pryor has a lot more experience on the right side than the left. His career snap counts:

Matt Pryor LT LG C RG RT 2018 - - - - - 2019 - - - 75 - 2020 78 47 - 394 254 2021 94 - - 69 266 2022 249 - - 212 113 2023 5 11 - - 26 2024 1 49 - 895 59 TOTAL 427 107 1645 718



A lineup of Jordan Mailata, Tyler Steen, Cam Jurgens, Matt Pryor, and Lane Johnson would be the Eagles' best five, in my opinion. But the Eagles do have other options.

In practice on Tuesday, Brett Toth filled in at LG directly for Dickerson. Toth had been the second-team LG, but it's hard to imagine that the Eagles would seriously believe that he would be one of their five best linemen, after Dickerson's injury.

It's also perhaps noteworthy than Darian Kinnard played second-team LG today after playing RG and RT for the entire camp otherwise. Jeff Stoutland is getting a look at him on the left side.

• Steen seems to be settling in as a starter. On a few occasions today, he and Jalen Carter talked after reps about technique. Carter has become more of a leader this year, and that's just another example.



• There were some new looks in the secondary today. Andrew Mukuba got some first-team reps for the first time since the first week of camp, before he got hurt. Also, rookie Mac McWilliams got some reps at outside corner. He had mostly been working out of the slot.



• This was one of Jalen Hurts' best days of the summer. He had several on-point throws, hitting DeVonta Smith in stride over the middle, as well as on a rope to the sideline. He also teamed up with Dallas Goedert on a well-placed ball that beat Quinyon Mitchell, who has been all over the Eagles' best receivers like a glove. He also had a nice throw to Jahan Dotson near the sideline, beating McWilliams. Good throw, good coverage, good catch.

