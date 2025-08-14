Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 15: Myles Garrett wrecks the practice

Day 15 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the second of two scheduled joint practices with the Cleveland Browns. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries 🦅🩼

Did not practice:

WR A.J. Brown - hamstring S Lewis Cine - groin LG Landon Dickerson - knee OG Kenyon Green - shoulder RT Lane Johnson - rest

Limited practice:

RB Saquon Barkley - rest LB Zack Baun - back WR Elijah Cooks - shoulder

Lane had the day off. They needed him, as we'll get to momentarily.

Dickerson made an appearance after practice. He had a sleeve on his right leg.

I didn't get a good look at whether he was walking with a noticeable limp, and wasn't going to stalk him out for an undetermined amount of time to evaluate his gait. Sorry, I have failed you all.

• On pretty much every snap, I was writing down how Myles Garrett wrecked each play.



"95 speed rush beats Mailata."

"Mailata holds 95."

"Jurgens tries to trap block 95, 95 gets to Hurts before Jurgens can even get there."

"95 win around the edge over Mailata."

Etc etc.

95 this, 95 that. That's really the story of this practice, even from an Eagles writer's perspective. It got to the point where Garrett would clearly get his win, and then just stop rushing so that the Eagles could run plays and the rest of the Browns' defense could try to defend them.

Lane Johnson had a "rest" day today. In future joint practices with the Browns, he probably shouldn't be allowed to rest -- and Garrett should probably be forced to rush against him -- just so that it's fair.

He is the best defensive player in the NFL, and I don't think it's particularly close.

It should be noted that the Eagles weren't giving Mailata help like they would in a real game, but man, that was as one-sided a matchup as I have seen in an Eagles practice. Mailata doesn't look like himself, if we're being honest.

As a disclaimer, a lot of the rest of these notes were things that happened after Garrett got a sack. And there were actually a lot of positives otherwise, you know, if you don't count Garrett wrecking the play first.

• I did think the Eagles' rushing attack was in regular season form, just like it was on Wednesday. A.J. Dillon had a roughly 20-yard TD run on a play in which the Eagles' O-line opened up a gigantic hole.

Matt Pryor, filling in for Lane at RT, had an outstanding seal block on the edge. He pinned his man inside (didn't see who it was), and there was nobody outside to tackle Dillon. Grant Calcaterra also had a good block on the second level on that play on LB Carson Schwesinger.

Dillon also caught a bunch of passes today. We've mentioned this throughout camp, but I've been impressed by how easily he catches the football.

• Will Shipley had an important moment today. On a blitz by Schwesinger, Shipley made a great block in pass protection, sending Schwesinger to the ground. Shipley has looked good in pass pro in team drills for most of the summer.



• Staying with the running backs, undrafted rookie Montrell Johnson participated in team drills for the first time in a couple weeks. He had a good start to camp, but injured his hamstring and has been out for a couple weeks. He was right back in there behind Shipley and Dillon, and he had a physical run on the left side while working with the 2's.



• FB Ben VanSumeren also made a nice catch today. He hung onto the ball after a big hit by S Grant Delpit. Jalen Hurts kind of led VanSumeren into that big hit. All short stuff from Hurts today, by the way. He was unable to open it up against this Browns defense the last two days.



• Dallas Goedert caught a pass in the flat, made CB Myles Harden miss in the open field and had an open runway to the end zone. An underappreciated aspect of Goedert's game is how good he is after the catch, both as a bully (like we saw against the Packers in the Wild Card Round) but also with his elusiveness.



• DeVonta Smith made a really nice catch in the red zone. He caught a pass over the middle at around the 2 yard line going from the offense's right to left, and as he was making the catch he opened his body toward the ball and just continued to spin that way as he was being hit, and he slipped into the end zone. Crafty move!



• Later in practice, Browns star CB Denzel Ward had a really nice PBU on a ball intended for DeVonta in the back corner of the end zone.

Howie Roseman loves making trades with teams that the Eagles have joint practices with, because the Eagles have two days of practice tape on them. They have specifically noted that they have used that tape to help in evaluations of players. Like in 2017, for example, the Eagles liked what they saw from Jay Ajayi in joint practices, and they later traded for him at the deadline.

When Ward made that play, I wondered if he might be a logical trade candidate, but nope, his contract is probably too prohibitive. Just quickly perusing the Browns' roster, a guy who I think makes some sense is WR/RS DeAndre Carter, a good returner and experienced receiver. He'd give them more than Avery Williams, at least. He's also a former Eagle.

• Darius Cooper needs a strong finish to camp to stamp his ticket to the 53-man roster. He had a catch over the middle and got some nice yards after the catch. He continues to make plays.



• If you'll notice above, all my notes are about the Eagles' offense. I decided to focus on one or the other today, and the offense was on the more media-friendly field, so that was my choice. However, Sydney Brown apparently had a big decleater hit on Browns rookie tight end Harold Fannin. (I didn't see it, but I have a point about it.)



We've said throughout camp that Brown hasn't made many plays, but also hasn't had egregious errors. He's not going to light up his teammates in practice, but he's happy to lay the wood a little to an opponent, whether that's in preseason games or joint practices.

If he can just be a steady safety who doesn't play out of control and occasionally has a big hit, putting some fear into opposing receivers, I think that's good enough for him to start.

• The Eagles were 0-2 in joint practices this year. 😱

