Eagles odds and ends: Moro Ojomo is the 'real deal,' Lane Johnson says

Lane Johnson went down the line on praise for the defensive line, but made sure to put a spotlight on Moro Ojomo.

"Moro, I think Moro is really doing well," the Eagles' veteran right tackle told the local media at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, following a joint practice with the visiting Cleveland Browns. "Obviously [Jalen Carter] is who he is, but Moro is probably one of the more slept on guys.

"Take it from me, man, he's the real deal. Works his tail off, probably one of the hardest workers we have."

And so far, that's been showing in camp.

Ojomo, a seventh-round draft pick out of Texas from 2023, entered the summer with the chance to take over the spot on the interior defensive line left open by free-agent departure Milton Williams.

The 23-year-old answered that challenge by making himself a menace in the trenches through the early part of training camp.

He's barreled down with constant pressure, forcing quarterback Jalen Hurts to act quick or leave the pocket in full 11-on-11 reps, and has often looked like he's given the first-string offensive line all it can handle, especially when it's already plenty busy worrying about Carter next to him.

Ojomo has definitely kept Johnson's attention, and might garner alert from a whole lot of the league's other offensive tackles real soon.

A couple of other loose ends from this week in Eagles training camp...

Why not again?

Fans, and the press (very much), know that it's tough to get Jalen Hurts to publicly open up.

Once in a blue moon, though, a question will get him going, to the point where he'll even break from the stoicism and recognize it.

The shield, briefly, came down after Wednesday's practice, when a reporter simply asked the QB if winning the Super Bowl made him more confident.

The exchange:

Hurts: "Yeah...When you get a promotion, do you think you're more confident when you get a promotion? Have you ever been promoted?" Reporter, laughing: "It's been a while." Hurts: "Yeah, well, I mean...You chase a dream, and everybody's dream is to do that. So once you know that you can, it brings a sense of assurance that you can. And I've said before, it's not a – it's a great question, you got me talking – but it's a matter of 'If I've done it before, why couldn't I do it again?' So it's about knowing where you are as a team, being able to put all those things together as we find a way to bring the best out of what the moment demands. That's where I am as a quarterback."

Alright, well, he was always going to slip back into the Sabanisms eventually.

But there is something to winning a title making a team, and a player, realize how good they really are and can be, especially after a run as dominant as the Eagles had last season.

It's a fine line, though. An organization can easily slip into complacency after reaching the top of the mountain, and you can easily argue that the Eagles already did once before following the 2017 underdog run.

That said, this version of the Eagles seems far more locked in on striving for more this time around.

"You gotta do a deep dive into yourself," star receiver DeVonta Smith said of what keeps him going during his turn with the media. "Watching the tape on yourself, seeing what you did the year before, and just really assess yourself the right way, be honest with yourself."

"You gotta make the most of your opportunities," Smith continued. "We know what type of football team we are."

A team that wants to do it all again.

One more honor

Malcolm Jenkins, the 2017 Super Bowl champion safety, and Bucko Kilroy, the 1948 and 1949 NFL champion two-way man, were announced as the Eagles' 2025 Hall of Fame inductees on Wednesday.

The two Eagles greats will be honored during the team's Week 13 home game against the Chicago Bears on November 28.

Jenkins was surprised with the reveal during Wednesday's training camp practice, which he was invited out to as a photographer – a hobby he picked up in retirement.

"It's a huge honor," Jenkins told the Eagles' website. "It's confirmation that what I did meant something and had impact beyond what I did on the field. It was about the people that I interacted with and how those people then changed. It's a great testament not only to me, but to everybody that I had a chance to interact with."

Jenkins signed with the Eagles during the 2014 offseason and became a vital part not just of the team's defensive backfield, but of its overall identity as it transitioned out of the Chip Kelly era, into Doug Pederson's, and then all the way to the top with that first, long-awaited Super Bowl title in 2017.

He was also highly involved within the community, and continued to be even after he left Philadelphia to return to the Saints in 2020, then retired in 2022.

Kilroy was a Philadelphia native and Temple alumn who spent his entire 13-year career with the Eagles, taking up a key part in what made those teams of the late 1940s such a force in the NFL.

He retired after the 1955 season and passed away in 2007 at age 86, but his mark on the Eagles will last forever.

