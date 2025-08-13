Jalen Hurts spoke at length with Shedeur Sanders after Eagles-Browns joint practice, says, 'You've got to want it.'

After a long joint practice at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday between the Eagles and visiting Cleveland Browns, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was approached by a Browns rookie quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders walked up to the Super Bowl MVP.



"He came to me and just wanted to talk," Hurts later told the media.

Afterward, Hurts gave Sanders a golf cart ride back to the locker room:



Hurts didn't divulge details of what he described as a "lengthy conversation" between he and the lightning-rod son of Deion Sanders who experienced a draft weekend slide into fifth round at 144th overall despite believing he'd be drafted way earlier.

But Hurts said he's perfectly comfortable, and willing, to be an advice-giver for those who seek it.

Who else could share their lessons learned of being benched during a college football national title game to being a second-round pick to Super Bowl champion?

Hurts added that his own personal journey has given him a unique perspective, and somewhat of an obligation, to share what he's learned from his experience.

"There’s a sense of obligation to be yourself, and that's who I am, to be honest and genuine in expressing in how I got to where I am today," Hurts said. "It wasn’t an easy journey. It's always gonna present its own challenges, but continue to be who I am, continue to carry myself in a humble way, and I always put in the work first.

"And I'm aware of that. I know that's the torch that I hold. It's something I respect and embrace and accept for what it is. At the same time, I always put my focus on being the best I can be and hopefully my actions can speak louder than anything that I could say."

It's understandable why Sanders, who didn't participate in the main parts of Wednesday's session because of a reported oblique injury he sustained earlier in the practice, would seek Hurts' counsel.

Not only did Sanders slide into Day 3 of the draft, but he wasn't even the first Browns quarterback drafted; that was former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel, who the Browns picked 94th overall in the third round – 150 picks before Sanders.

Like Hurts, but for different reasons, Sanders is constantly surrounded by TV cameras. Much of his personal life is seen through the public eyes, the byproduct of being the son of "Coach Prime," who never shied from the cameras during his Hall of Fame NFL career, or his Major League Baseball career, or in his current profession as Colorado football head coach.

Also like Hurts, Sanders won't be handed a starting job anytime soon, as the Browns have veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the QB depth chart along with Gabriel and Sanders. Hurts started his career in 2020 as Carson Wentz's backup and after going 8-7 in his first full year starting in 2021 and leading the Eagles to a playoff berth, Hurts dealt with the Eagles' flirtations with other quarterbacks that offseason.

Sanders actually started the Browns' preseason opener last Friday against the Panthers, completing 14-of-23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns before Tyler Huntley – the Browns' fifth QB – replaced him.

"Ultimately it takes a great deal of patience and hard work and a sense of resilience," Hurts said. "You’ve got to want it. You know, you've got to want it. So I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him the best of his opportunities."

