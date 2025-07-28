Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 4: Quinyon Mitchell is a stud

Day 4 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and the boys were in shells and shorts, but it was a fun practice, and we have a lot of notes.



• To begin, there were a bunch of guys added to the injury report. From the Eagles:



Did not practice:

WR Danny Gray - finger LB Smael Mondon - illness S Andrew Mukuba - shoulder WR DeVonta Smith - back tightness

Limited practice:

LB Jihaad Campbell - shoulder iDL Jalen Carter - shoulder OG Kenyon Green - knee C Cam Jurgens - back

The Eagles keep listing Campbell as "limited," but I'm pretty sure he hasn't been limited at all.

Mukuba went down late in practice on Saturday. He can't afford to miss too much time while battling for a starting safety job.

• Let's get to the O-line / D-line 1-on-1's, since we haven't seen any of those yet this summer:



The two standout pass rushers were Moro Ojomo and Ty Robinson.

On Ojomo's first rep, he beat Landon Dickerson to the outside with a nice speed move. On the next rep immediately thereafter, again against Dickerson, Ojomo slammed into Dickerson's chest with a authority on a bull rush. Dickerson got knocked back initially, but was able to recover. But Ojomo took it to the three-time Pro Bowler.

Robinson beat Laekin Vakalahi twice with a couple of cross chop moves. Vakalahi isn't exactly Lane Johnson, but Robinson looked athletic, and like he has a pass rush plan.

The standout offensive lineman was Jordan Mailata, who stoned Jalyx Hunt with ease on a couple of bull rushes. Mailata isn't going to lose many reps if you try to bull rush him.

The standout in a not-so-great way was sixth-round rookie OT Cameron Williams. On Williams' first rep, recently signed edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo just ran right around him. On the next rep, Williams false started (they let it go), and Okoronkwo tried an inside move with Williams ending up on the ground. Williams is going to be a long work in progress.

Other quick 1-on-1 notes:

Thomas Booker had a couple of wins against Tyler Steen. Josh Uche had a nice inside move that beat Kendall Lamm. Matt Pryor easily shut down second-year guy Gabe Hall.

• In RB vs. LB 1-on-1's, it was a tough session for rookie LB Jihaad Campbell, who went 0 for 5, getting beaten A.J. Dillon, Will Shipley twice, and Keilan Robinson twice. After the drill, Campbell gave himself some penalty pushups. (I'll note here that this is a very hard drill for the linebackers.)

Ben VanSumeren went 3 for 3 on his reps. I though he looked natural running routes and catching the ball.

• Ojomo's highlights weren't limited to 1-on-1's. He was disruptive all day in 11-on-11's as well, as he has been for the entirety of camp so far. He definitely had at least one sack, beating Steen, and it looked like he may have had a second sack as well (my vantage point wasn't great on that play).

It's early, but he very much looks like a player ready to take on a bigger role.

• You know who else looks pretty good? Quinyon Mitchell. He broke up a pass intended for A.J. Brown over the middle. He stuck in Brown's hip pocket on a tough route to defend and made the play.



Then later, Brown tried to take Mitchell deep, but Mitchell was all over it. Jalen Hurts threw well short of Brown (he was pressured), and Mitchell made the first INT of the summer.

Brown routinely wrecks corners in practice, but Mitchell has gotten the best of him so far this summer.

Side note: Hurts wasn't picked off until the last day of training camp last year. This year it was practice No. 4.

• Adoree' Jackson had a nice rep against Brown today too, also on a go route. Jackson cut off Brown's route and Hurts' throw sailed harmlessly over everyone's heads down the field.

Jackson also had nice coverage on a back shoulder throw to Terrace Marshall. I'm not sure if Jackson got a hand on the ball or not, but he was all over Marshall, making it a very difficult catch that Marshall could not make.

Jackson has outplayed Kelee Ringo so far.

• We noted in Saturday's practice notes that rookie UDFA Montrell Johnson had an explosive run after a nice jump cut. He had another explosive run today that got the attention of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, who both went out of their way to give Johnson kudos after the run.



• I like what I have seen so far from fifth-round rookie CB Mac McWilliams. In a red zone session, he was covering Johnny Wilson in the back of the end zone, and he was able to break up a high throw to the 6'6 receiver. McWilliams isn't the biggest corner at 5'10, 191, but he is feisty.



• Jeremiah Trotter did some nice things today. He had a pass breakup in the middle of the field, and a nice pop on a run stop of his former Clemson teammate Will Shipley.

• A few of you have asked about S Lewis Cine, who the team signed during the playoffs last year. I noticed him for the first time today. He had a nice little pop on a run stop against Keilan Robinson.



• The two co-third-team quarterbacks had their moments today. In the red zone, Kyle McCord lowered his arm angle and a fit a ball through traffic into Kylen Granson for a TD.



Dorian Thompson-Robinson also made a nice red zone throw, rifling the ball through traffic, also to Granson, who dropped it. And then just generally speaking, DTR made numerous nice throws all over the field.

• In backup edge rusher news, Azeez Ojulari beat Jordan Mailata for a sack. Sixth-round rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland also had a sack, beating Cameron Williams.



• The pads come on Tuesdee.

