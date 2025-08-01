Eagles 2025 training camp practice notes, Day 7: Young interior defensive linemen are emerging

Day 7 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it was the longest practice of the summer so far, with all kinds of action. Let's just get right to the notes.

• First, injuries:

No practice:

LB Zack Baun - back TE E.J. Jenkins - hamstring WR Terrace Marshall - knee CB Mac McWilliams - quad WR DeVonta Smith - back EDGE Nolan Smith - concussion FB Ben VanSumeren - ankle

Limited:

LB Jihaad Campbell - shoulder iDL Jalen Carter - shoulder LG Landon Dickerson - ribs C Cam Jurgens - back S Andrew Mukuba - shoulder

Mukuba didn't participate in team drills for the fourth straight day. His limited status at least confirms that he's likely to return to the field soon.

• We haven't often mentioned Saquon Barkley in our practice notes, because, well, he was the best player in the NFL last season and you all saw his brilliance. It's worth noting that the Eagles have not held him back so far this summer. He has gotten a ton of reps. I imagine that the team will back off some when we get closer to the season. And spoiler, he's still a beast. He had several long, impressive runs and he caught the ball well. Our Evan Macy had more on Barkley's day here.

• Barkley's backup, Will Shipley, also had a very good day. He smoked Jihaad Campbell on a wheel route that went for a touchdown. That was Jalen Hurts' easiest downfield throw of the day because of how open Shipley got. And for the second straight day Shipley had a nice blitz pickup, this time on a corner coming off the edge (I didn't see who). He also had a nice TD run in a red zone session. Shipley can play. To be determined if he can be consistent in pass protection, but I'm pretty confident that he will be an upgrade on Kenny Gainwell as a runner and receiver.

• Campbell has been fast and physical against the run and at times in zone coverage, but he struggled today in man coverage. At one point in practice it almost looked like Hurts was picking on him, because he was targeted three or four times on one drive.



• While Campbell struggled in coverage, fellow rookie linebacker Smael Mondon had a highlight reel pass breakup on a deep wheel route to Saquon Barkley. Mondon got some first-team reps today with Campbell working at times with the second team.



• We got some OL-DL 1-on-1's today. The highlights:

Moro Ojomo beat Landon Dickerson with a nice swim. Dickerson came right back on the next rep and got Ojomo to the ground with what looked like a snatch and trap block. Ojomo also bull rushed rookie Drew Kendall back into the quarterback's lap. More on Ojomo in a minute. Cameron Williams had a decent first rep against Ty Robinson after looking really shaky in 1-on-1's a few days ago. But on the next rep, Robinson beat him pretty easily. I would not play Tanner McKee in a preseason game behind Williams. But the standout to me was second-year defensive lineman Gabe Hall, who rushed from the interior against Kenyon Green and then from the edge against Myles Hinton, and he beat them both with impressive quickness.

• Hall also had some nice moments in 11-on-11's, notably penetration that messed up an outside run near the goal line. Hall has talent. In the 2024 draft, both Dane Brugler of The Athletic and Lance Zierlein of NFL Network had fourth-round grades on him, but he didn't get drafted because he had some unspecified injuries. He was a standout during Senior Bowl practices in 2024. Push-pull move here:

Swim move here:

He is a tall, lean defensive tackle at 6'6, 295, with an 84" wingspan.

Hall is making a strong push to make the team.

• Getting back to Ojomo, he had a strip sack of Jalen Hurts. You're not supposed to touch the quarterback in any way, but Ojomo got so close that he just kind of knocked the ball out of Hurts' hand. (I'm not even sure if he did it on purpose.)



Ojomo has had a fantastic camp, and looks poised to take over for Milton Williams without a dropoff in play. We'll see.

• Trevor Keegan had a nightmare day at center. He had at least a half dozen bad snaps (probably being kind with that estimate), which were mostly low. At one point, Jeff Stoutland pulled Keegan out of the lineup and put Drew Kendall in. If you're going to be a backup Eagles offensive lineman, you better have some versatility or you likely won't be active on gameday. If Keegan simply can't play center, he won't be of much use as a guard only.



• I thought Tyler Steen did some good things today. He had a nice block in a goal line situation on Ojomo, and he held his own against Jalen Carter, who may or may not be giving full effort.



• Free agent acquisition Kendall Lamm had a positive day as well. He made a heady play to come across the formation and pick up an unblocked blitzing Campbell. He also had a nice red zone block on edge rusher Ochaun Mathis.



• Who is Ochaun Mathis, you might ask? He was a Rams sixth-round pick in 2023. He appeared in one game as a practice squad callup for the Eagles last season, and made one tackle. He's another way off-the-radar guy who is having a nice camp so far. I counted two sacks for him today, working against Lamm and Myles Hinton.

• Rookie iDL Ty Robinson does a nice job of getting his arms into passing lanes. He had a batted pass today. He also had 10 batted passes the last two seasons for Nebraska.



• We haven't often mentioned WR3 Jahan Dotson, who has had a quiet camp so far. Today he had three catches during a hurry up drill, but then he had a drop on a perfect laser back shoulder throw from Hurts.



• Camp phenom WR Elijah Cooks had a bunch of catches today in the middle of the field, and he beat Kelee Ringo for a reception on a slant. He's been active, and getting open. He did have one bad drop today when he was all alone over the middle.



• We also haven't often mentioned the backup tight ends, but Grant Calcaterra had two really nice catches today. One was a one-handed grab with Eli Ricks draped all over him. The other was a two-handed grab away from his body on a bullet. Calcaterra isn't the best blocker, but he does have some receiving chops.



• And finally, as always, it was fun watching A.J. Brown against Quinyon Mitchell. The ball often didn't come Brown's way when Mitchell was on him, but Brown did beat Mitchell on one of his patented slant routes. Brown then playfully shoved Mitchell after the play.



Hurts also tried to hook up with Brown on a deep throw down the left sideline, but Reed Blankenship had great coverage and was there to break it up. I think Brown is going to be happy to get away from Mitchell and the rest of the Eagles' secondary when the season begins.