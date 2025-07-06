Eagles 2025 training camp preview: Tight end and fullback

Over the next few weeks (basically whenever there isn't other news to cover), we'll take a look at every player on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster, and how they fit with the team heading into training camp. Today we'll look at the tight ends and fullbacks.

I would have the depth chart at tight end like this heading into training camp:

Dallas Goedert Grant Calcaterra Kylen Granson Harrison Bryant E.J. Jenkins Nick Muse Cameron Latu

And I would have the fullback depth chart like this:

Ben VanSumeren Kylen Granson

Dallas Goedert

Goedert had been available for trade for the better part of the 2025 offseason. He turned 30 in January, but he is still an efficient receiver and an asset as a blocker in the run game. He caught 42 passes for 496 yards and two TDs in 2024 across 10 regular-season games. In the playoffs, good things happened when the ball went Goedert's way, as he caught 17 passes on 20 targets for 215 yards (10.8 yards per target) and a TD, which happened to be the biggest offensive play of the day in the Wild Card Round against the Packers.

He led the team in receiving during the playoffs:

Eagles receiving - playoffs Rec Yards YPC TD Dallas Goedert 17 215 12.6 1 DeVonta Smith 16 190 11.9 1 A.J. Brown 12 163 13.6 2 Saquon Barkley 13 75 5.8 0 Jahan Dotson 3 53 17.7 1



There's no question that the Eagles have a better offense when Goedert is healthy and playing.

The downside is that Goedert hasn't been able to stay healthy in recent seasons, and he missed seven games in 2024. He missed three games — and all but three snaps in another game — early in the season with a hamstring injury. He went on IR later in the year with a knee injury, missing four more games. He also missed three games in 2023 and five games in 2022. That's 15 games missed in the last three seasons.

Goedert was scheduled to make $14 million in 2025, and the Eagles were never going to keep him on the roster at that number. Instead, the two sides landed at $10 million. He is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason.

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra appeared in all 21 games in 2024, starting 13 regular season games and one game in the playoffs.

While not exactly a bulldozer as a blocker, Calcaterra proved effective as a receiver. He had 24 catches on 30 targets for 298 yards (a hair shy of 10 yards per target) and a TD during the regular season, as well as one catch for 4 yards in the playoffs. He also had a huge fumble recovery against the Commanders because he was hustling down the field.

During the four game stretch early in the season when Goedert only played three snaps Week 5 against the Browns and then missed the next three games, Calcaterra caught all 13 of his targets for 160 yards.

This is the final year of Calcaterra's rookie contract.

Ben VanSumeren (FB)

VanSumeren was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2023 who did not make the initial 53-man roster, and who was thought of as more of an athlete than a football player in some scouting reports. His athleticism was indeed very appealing, as he ran a 4.45 40 and vertical jumped 42.5" at 231 pounds.

VanSumeren eventually worked his way onto the 53-man roster during the 2023 season and found a role as a regular on special teams, where his athleticism was often praised by special teams coordinator Michael Clay.

During 2024 training camp, he also proved to be more than just an athlete, as he was one of the most physical defenders in camp, and also one of the most improved players. On the final day of 2024 camp, Eagles coaches had some players square off in 1-on-1's against each other in front of the whole team to close practice. VanSumeren lined up at receiver against rookie S Andre' Sam, and he ran an absolutely filthy corner route, complete with head fakes at the route stem, and absolutely dusted Sam, causing both offensive and defensive players to go nuts. But... No. 2 quarterback Kenny Pickett overthrew him.

During the 2024 regular season, the Eagles decided to try VanSumeren at fullback. He played just 22 snaps in the regular offense, all at fullback. I cut up those plays earlier this summer, and was impressed by how well he played in that role. Full review here.

VanSumeren will resume his role as a core special teamer, and I believe the Eagles will ramp up their usage of him as a fullback in 2025. I would bet he'll get more than 100 snaps this season in that role, and it will be interesting to see if the Eagles try to get him involved as a receiver out of the backfield as well. But in my view, there's little question that he's going to be on the 53-man roster.

Kylen Granson

Granson was a Colts 2021 fourth-round pick. His career stats:

Kylen Granson Rec Yards YPC TD 2021 11 106 9.6 0 2022 31 302 9.7 0 2023 30 368 12.3 1 2024 14 182 13.0 0



His 182 receiving yards in 2024 somehow led all Colts tight ends.

Granson is an extremely short tight end, but he has decent athleticism.

Granson has a decent chance of cracking the 53-man roster because of his versatility. He was a core special teamer in Indy, and he has played some fullback. (Per PFF, he has 58 career snaps lined up in the backfield.)

Harrison Bryant

Bryant was a Browns fourth-round pick in 2020 who has appeared in 78 games, with 33 starts. His career stats:

Harrison Bryant Rec Yards YPC TD 2020 (CLE) 24 238 9.9 3 2021 (CLE) 21 233 11.1 3 2022 (CLE) 31 239 7.7 1 2023 (CLE) 13 81 6.2 3 2024 (LV) 9 86 9.6 0



Bryant has been a TE2 or TE3 his entire career, playing behind David Njoku and Austin Hooper in Cleveland, as well as Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer in Las Vegas.

Bryant is tall and light, with unimpressive athletic testing measurables.

It seemed like the Eagles were loading up on veteran tight ends, anticipating the likely departure of Goedert, but now some of these guys are sort of in no man's land after Goedert returned.

E.J. Jenkins

Jenkins appeared in eight games for the Eagles in 2024. He played 95 snaps in the regular offense, and 91 snaps on special teams. He had one reception on the season which was a TD in the Week 18 game against the Giants.

Jenkins is 6'6, he's a willing blocker, and he ran a 4.5 40 at Georgia Tech's pro day in 2023.

He actually finished the season on the team's 53-man roster and was active on gameday in the Super Bowl. He'll have a chance of making the team again in 2025, and is player worth further development.

I suppose we only have Jenkins below Granson and Bryant on the depth chart because they have a lot more NFL experience, but I believe Jenkins has a higher ceiling than those guys.

Nick Muse

Muse was a Vikings seventh-round pick in 2022. He has appeared in 16 career games. He had one career catch for 22 yards. Muse made the play of the day during the Eagles' one-day minicamp this spring, when he made a diving catch on a pass from Kyle McCord, and he was generally pretty active as a receiver otherwise. He's maybe a bit of a sleeper.

Cameron Latu

Latu was a 2023 third-round pick of the 49ers out of Alabama. As we noted in our wide receiver training camp preview, Latu is one of many recent Niners third-round busts who the Eagles have tried out. The others include WR Danny Gray, RB Trey Sermon, and RB Tyrion Davis-Price.

Latu has not yet appeared in an NFL game. He tore a meniscus his rookie season during training camp, ending his season. He did not make the roster out of training camp in 2024, and landed on the Browns' practice squad.

Latu's best season in college was in 2021, when he had 26 catches for 410 yards (15.8 YPC) and eight TDs. Worth a flier. Latu's Bama career overlapped with Jalen Hurts' for one season in 2018.