Eagles 2026 final mock draft roundup: National guys/gals edition

The day of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is finally here. In case you missed our final seven-round Eagles-only mock draft or my lone full first-round mock draft, be sure to check those out. Here's who the national guys are projecting to the Eagles in the first round.

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS

I’m expecting a big trade market for the 16th overall pick, with teams looking to move ahead of the Lions for an offensive tackle. The Eagles trade up one spot higher to beat the competition for Proctor.

#JimmySays: I have a trade up to 16 for Monroe Freeling, but a trade up to 15 also makes a lot of sense. Freeling and Proctor are the two players I believe are most likely to end up being Eagles.

It's worth noting that of all the mock drafts I rounded up a year ago (nationally and locally), Jeremiah was the only one to nail the Jihaad Campbell pick.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Lance Zierlein, NFL Network)

Blake Miller is a consistent target here for mock drafters, but Lomu is younger, has higher upside in pass protection and can play swing tackle in Year 1 as he learns from Lane Johnson.

#JimmySays: The knock on Lomu is that he struggles to anchor against power, and I believe that will throw up some Andre Dillard red flags for Howie Roseman.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (Bucky Brooks, NFL Network)

Lane Johnson is nearing the end of a spectacular run at right tackle. Freeling is a work in progress, but his talent and tools would shine in the Eagles' developmental system.

#JimmySays: I can't imagine Freeling will still be available at pick 23, but if so that would be a homerun pick for the Birds.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (Eric Edholm, NFL Network)

Miller checks a lot of boxes with his size (6-foot-6 3/4, 317 pounds) and experience (54 college starts), and the Eagles have to continue reinforcing their offensive line. This could be Lane Johnson's 2027 replacement.

#JimmySays: Miller has been Clemson's starting RT since his freshman season, and he has also filled in at LT at times when Clemson has had injuries along their line. He's experienced and durable (54 career starts) with good length.

We profiled Miller during the season, and I had him as a third- or fourth-round prospect at the time. I'd probably bump him up a round or so based on a strong Combine performance, but I just don't see a first round talent here.

Also, the fact that Miller has 54 starts means there's no mystery about what he is as a player, and there likely isn't much of a ceiling whereas tackles like Monroe Freeling and Kadyn Proctor have some untapped potential.

If the Eagles select a tackle, they'll have the luxury of allowing that guy develop behind the scenes for a year or more. They may as well take one with a high ceiling. Miller ain't that.

Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana (Chad Reuter, NFL Network)

Cooper's strength, speed and elite body control should allow him to make a smooth transition to the Eagles' offense as a rookie. He'd be a godsend in the event of an A.J. Brown trade.

#JimmySays: Cooper would be a good fit in what we perceive Sean Mannion's offense will be, however, drafting a receiver in the first round to replace A.J. Brown feels like a lot of weight being put on a rookie.

Also, personally speaking, I think the second- and third-round receivers are better values that the first round guys.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Dane Brugler, The Athletic)

This pick came down to Sadiq or Max Iheanachor, and I think most would assume the tackle to have the edge. But the Eagles are in the market for a pass-catching weapon for 2026, too, and don’t have a long-term solution at tight end. Sadiq would address both issues.

#JimmySays: The logic here makes sense. The Eagles will need more guys who can make plays in the passing game, and Sadiq would get plenty of playing time in 2-TE sets as a rookie, or just as the TE1 if Dallas Goedert should suffer an injury, as he usually does at some point. He would also be the long-term answer at tight end. It's just... do the Eagles prioritize tight end enough to commit a first-round pick to one?

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

The Eagles don't typically let future needs become current problems. General manager Howie Roseman is tactful in how he keeps the roster stocked with depth and future replacements. The question here, though, is whether Roseman will add the next in line behind receiver A.J. Brown (trade candidate) or offensive tackle Lane Johnson (turning 36). The value is better for the latter in this projection, and Miller is a perfect fit after playing over 3,500 snaps at right tackle in college.

#JimmySays: Why is Miller a "perfect fit" if he played 3,500 snaps in college but will sit as a rookie?

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (Peter Schrager, ESPN)

Iheanachor is still relatively new to football, playing it for the first time in 2022. But he is one of the players with the biggest upside in the first round. Considering he is still growing and learning, this could be a home run for the Eagles if they are patient. Iheanachor could be the heir apparent to Lane Johnson, who turns 36 in a few weeks.

#JimmySays: The premise for drafting Iheanachor as a raw-but-talented prospect who will have time to develop behind Lane Johnson makes sense, but he would also be a reach, in my opinion. Most years he'd be considered a second-round guy.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (Jordan Reid, ESPN)

Right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 36 in May and missed eight games due to injury last season. Eagles GM Howie Roseman often drafts eventual replacements for longtime veterans in advance, and Iheanachor is a great player to bring in to execute a Johnson succession plan. Iheanachor won't be ready to start right away, as he's still new to the sport (he started playing in junior college). He still has to learn how to sequence his frame and hand usage when latching into rushers, but he has unlimited potential and would have time to develop in Philadelphia.

#JimmySays: This was a 7-round mock. Reid's other Eagles picks, with 👍's and 👎's based on whether I like each projection or not.

Round 2: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt 👍

Round 3: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson 👎

Round 3: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State 👍

Round 4: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M 👎👎

Round 4: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State 👍

Round 5: Trey Moore, Edge, Texas 👍

Round 6: Trey Smack, K, Florida 👎👎👎

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (Field Yates, ESPN)

Right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed in February that he's back for 2026, but the Eagles have a chance to do what general manager Howie Roseman has consistently done: address "wants" before they become "musts." Miller logged nearly 3,700 career snaps as a four-year starter at Clemson, and he gave up only nine pressures and two sacks in 2025.

#JimmySays: Three of the five ESPN guys have Miller as the pick.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (Matt Miller, ESPN)

No team drafts ahead of need better than Philadelphia, which makes its offensive line situation confusing. Both right tackle Lane Johnson and left guard Landon Dickerson considered retirement last offseason with no clear-cut replacements on the roster. Expect that to change in this draft. Miller was not brought in for a predraft workout with the Eagles, per a source close to the player, but that shouldn't be an indicator of their interest given his profile of 53 career starts.

#JimmySays: The purpose of bringing players in for pre-draft visits in isn't to evaluate their play on the field. They can, you know, just watch his tape.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (Danny Kelly, The Ringer)

It feels inevitable at this point that the Eagles will trade A.J. Brown to the Patriots (or some other team), so GM Howie Roseman looks to stock back up at receiver here. Boston is a big-bodied ball-winner who can dominate at the catch point and get over the top of defenses down the sideline. He’s a nice fit for what the Eagles do on offense and will complement DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks well.

#JimmySays: The Eagles do need to add to the wide receiving corps during this draft, so the logic is certainly correct. But, personal preference here, I just don't love this player. (I do agree he'll go Round 1.)

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (Todd McShay, The Ringer)

Traded via TB: The Eagles trade no. 23, no. 68 (third), and no. 114 (fourth) to the Buccaneers for no. 15. I’m limiting trades in this final mock, but there’s no chance Howie Roseman sits still and watches teams like Detroit and Pittsburgh take the OT he wants ahead of the Eagles. I know for a fact that Tampa Bay and the Jets are already fielding calls from teams about potential on-the-clock deals, and Tampa has a few holes to fill and will gladly move back eight spots to pick up additional draft capital.

#JimmySays: As noted above, I have the Eagles moving up to 16 to select Freeling. Trading up to 15 with the Bucs makes sense too.

Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo)

TRADE: The Eagles move up to pick 15 with the Bucs.

The Eagles jump up eight spots here to get ahead of the offensive line run. Freeling really came along in the second half of the 2025 season and has the size and athleticism to hang on the left side. His improved strength and cleaner hands will make him a clean fit on the right side as Lane Johnson’s heir apparent as well. The Eagles are going to try and bolster their offense as much as they can, especially with how the winds of their contracts are currently blowing. Getting a possible high-end offensive tackle in the teens would go a long way in bolstering an Eagles offense that is going through plenty of changes.

#JimmySays: Ooh, two in a row with trades up to 15.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Albert Breer, SI)

The Eagles’ affection for the position is no secret, and Lane Johnson will turn 36 next month, and Jordan Mailata is less than a year from turning 30. So, the raw, athletic Lomu is plugged into the pipeline, giving Philly a prototype to develop behind the cornerstones. The question, to me, would be whether they can move him inside to guard while Johnson and Mailata are still playing.

#JimmySays: I don't think a short-term move to guard is in play for Lomu the same way it is for guys like Kadyn Proctor or Spencer Fano. He's just not that kind of prospect. But also, the Eagles already have established starters at both guard spots, so where would he play in that scenario? Is he going to be better playing out of position as a rookie at RG than Tyler Steen in his fourth season, and if so, is that small upgrade worth it to potentially stunt growth at OT?

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (Mike Renner, CBS)

The Eagles haven't taken an offensive lineman in the first two rounds since Cam Jurgens in 2022. Like Jurgens, Iheanachor would be drafted before he's needed. The Arizona State tackle has all the tools to eventually replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.

#JimmySays: It is kind of interesting how little the Eagles have dedicated premium draft capital to the O-line in the last half decade, because well, they haven't needed to.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah (Ryan Wilson, CBS)

Fano could go 10 spots higher, but this is how the board fell. And in Philly, he can be next in line after Lane Johnson retires -- and in the meantime, kick inside to guard.

#JimmySays: Fano is a unique player in that the Eagles could cross-train him at guard and tackle, and he could fill in for Landon Dickerson or Lane Johnson -- whoever retires first.

(He'll very likely be long gone by the time the Eagles pick at 23.)

The final tally

• 4 projections: Blake Miller



• 3 projections each: Monroe Freeling, Max Iheanachor

• 2 projections each: Caleb Lomu

• 1 projection each: Kadyn Proctor, Omar Cooper, Kenyon Sadiq, Denzel Boston, Spencer Fano

Nine different players from 17 mocks.

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