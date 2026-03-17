Eagles 2026 mock draft roundup, version 3.0

On Monday morning, we published our second Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Here we'll also take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 23rd overall.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Joel Klatt, FOX)

The Eagles have drafted so well to the point that they’re victims of their own success. Philadelphia has lost some talent in its defensive front seven over the past couple of offseasons, and it has some more defensive players it needs to extend soon. That said, Mesidor was outstanding for Miami in its playoff run.

#JimmySays: Mesidor is a really good player, and a good fit because he is a bigger edge defender than what the team already has in Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, but if you pick him in the first round, you kind of have to hold your nose and get over the fact that he turns 25 in April. He is actually more than four months older than Moro Ojomo and just one day younger than Jalen Carter.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (Diante Lee, The Ringer)

TRADE: Philadelphia sends the no. 23 overall pick, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and a sixth-round pick to Baltimore for the no. 14 pick, a 2026 fifth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick. A deal like this to offload receiver A.J. Brown would be ideal for Philadelphia because the first-round pick swap makes the trade compensation a smidge better than Buffalo’s trade for D.J. Moore. Philadelphia gets to move up and access potential star talent, and the 2027 second-rounder could be a valuable asset in what should be a deep draft next spring. The Eagles need to find a tackle to eventually replace future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson. But Boston’s speed, 6-foot-4 frame, and wide catch radius scream future game wrecker, and he’d be an ideal replacement for Brown. The Eagles should sit back, play out the string with Johnson in 2026, and plan to draft a right tackle early next year.

#JimmySays: OK, so let's review the proposed A.J. Brown trade first. It's a 2027 second-round pick (likely a late 2 if you think the Ravens will be back in the playoffs in 2026), and then a move up from 23 to 14, the value of which is the equivalent of another late second-round pick. So basically two late 2's. I'm not making that trade if I'm the Eagles.

But just as a thought exercise, let's say the Eagles do move up in some way to around pick 14-ish. I think you have to get a legit top 10 type of prospect who has fallen further than expected, like WR Carnell Tate, or an offensive lineman you think can start for you for the next decade, even if you have to wait a year for a starting job to open up if it's at offensive tackle. In that case, you're looking at guys like OG Olaivavega Ioane, OT Francis Mauigoa, OT Spencer Fano, or OT Monroe Freeling.

You're not trading up to 14 for a guy like Denzel Boston, who never broke 900 yards in a season in college and who had a shaky Combine workout in addition to opting not to run the 40 either at the Combine or his pro day "on the advice of his agent." I wouldn't even take him at 23.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic)

Iheanachor is definitely still a bit of a project, but his long-term potential at either right or left tackle is tantalizing. Taking a chance on him over Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor feels possible.

The Eagles need an OT to develop behind Lane Johnson, but there will be better players available at pick 23 than Iheanachor, who only started playing football in 2021. In this case, guys like Jordyn Tyson and Kadyn Proctor were still available.

If Iheanachor is available on Day 2, great. But he is too big a risk for a first-round pick, in my opinion.

Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo)

When picking for the Eagles under general manager Howie Roseman, defaulting to a pick in the trenches isn’t the worst bet. And something I agree with! Especially with long-time right-side stalwart Lane Johnson contemplating retirement seemingly on a weekly basis and other question marks potentially emerging along the rest of the Eagles’ line. I’m high on Iheanachor, who is a great athlete in a large frame, and I think he has more polish to his game than the “project” label he gets despite being a latecomer to football. And this might end up as his floor when April comes.

#JimmySays: I can't say I agree that Lane has "contemplated retirement seemingly on a weekly basis." A few years ago he guessed he'd retire in couple years, and then didn't. But otherwise he's barely even hinted at it. Even this offseason, he was never going to retire, thus passing up $41 million in cash, and sure enough he decided to return to the team for another season well before the start of free agency.

(I do certainly agree that the Eagles need to get more young offensive linemen in the pipeline, and even use premium draft capital to do so if need be, as Lane turns 36 in May and he missed almost half the season in 2025.)

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama (Josh Edwards, CBS)

There has been some dialogue about whether Kadyn Proctor would play guard or tackle in the NFL. The Eagles love that question, quite frankly, because versatility has always been an asset for them. Lane Johnson nearing the end of his career may lead them to identify some contingencies.

#JimmySays: Proctor is indeed a player who gives the Eagles some optionality at tackle or guard in a year, in case they have to replace Lane Johnson and/or Landon Dickerson.

This was a three-round mock.

• Round 2 (54): R Mason Thomas, EDGE Oklahoma

• Round 3 (68): Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

• Round 3 (98): Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Thomas is a good player, but at 6'2, 241 he is a small edge defender, and the Eagles already have their share of those. If there's a smaller guy available later who is good value, then I would say go for it, but if they take one this high my bet is that it'll be a bigger guy who can play on early run downs.

I also really like Hurst, although Round 3 might be a little rich for my blood.

Blake Miller, OT, Clemson (Nate Davis, USA Today)

The All-ACC right tackle might be too good to pass up – especially for lineman lover Howie Roseman – given Lane Johnson is in year-to-year mode and missed Philly’s final eight games, including the playoffs, last season.

#JimmySays: Miller started 54 games at Clemson. On the one hand, he's experienced and durable. He is also a good athlete:

On the other hand, with 54 career starts you pretty know know exactly what he is, and there may be limited upside.

This was a two-round mock. They had the Eagles selecting Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell, who might not be available at pick 23, much less 54.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Gordon McGuinness, PFF)

Sadiq put together one of the best performances at the NFL combine and would give the Eagles another big option in the middle of the field. Some may wonder why someone so physically gifted averaged only 1.62 yards per route run, but if anyone can get the most out of Sadiq, it will be the Eagles.

I'm not sure why the Eagles would get more out of Sadiq than other teams.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Justin Melo, Sports Illustrated)

Addressing offensive tackle before it becomes a glaring need is always wise. Lane Johnson is returning for what's probably one final season. Drafting Caleb Lomu and letting him develop behind Johnson would be smart, especially because he could use more experience and seasoning. Lomu has a well-balanced skill set in pass protection and as a run blocker.

#JimmySays: Lomu is a technically advanced pass protector with quick feet and good athleticism. However, Lomu has only played LT for Utah, they would have to feel comfortable that he could make the move to the right side. Most guys can. Some (Andre Dillard, for example), can't.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia (Zack Pearson, 247 Sports)

Another Georgia defensive player to Philadelphia? Yep, they take linebacker CJ Allen.

#JimmySays: No.

MORE: Jimmy's Eagles-only mock draft, 3.0

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