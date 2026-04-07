Eagles 2026 mock draft roundup, version 4.0

On Monday morning, we published our fourth Philadelphia Eagles-only mock draft of the offseason. Here we'll also take a peek around at some of the national guys and see who they have going to the Birds at 23rd overall.

Regardless of whether or not A.J. Brown stays in Philadelphia, the Eagles must fortify their receiver room. Lemon fits nicely in the slot and can flip spots with ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ to give defenses different looks.

#JimmySays: Lemon is an interesting prospect in terms of whether the Eagles would have interest in him as a first-round pick. His skill set is similar to the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, and he projects as a high volume slot receiver in the NFL.



The Eagles infamously selected Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson because they thought Jefferson was a high volume slot guy. In that case they got the evaluation of the player wrong, as Jefferson is so much more than that. I'm curious if their opinions of that profile of player has changed over the years.

This was a five-round mock. Here were the rest of Reuter's picks for the Eagles:

• Round 2: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

• Round 3: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

• Round 3: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

• Round 4: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

• Round 4: Zane Durant, iDL, Penn State

• Round 5: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

• Round 5: Caden Barnett, OG, Wyoming

I really like McNeil-Warren, Young, Tiernan, and Everette. It's almost like this guy climbed into my brain and did a simulated mock draft. However, almost none of those guys are likely to be available where he has the Eagles picking them.

Miller is an athletic, long-armed career right tackle with more game experience than any tackle in this draft. He feels like an eventual natural replacement for ﻿Lane Johnson﻿ on the right side.

#JimmySays: Miller feels a lot like the "safety school" Eagles first-round pick. It's boring, and Miller's upside probably isn't super high because there's no mystery about what he is as a player, given his extensive experience. But, he probably also has a higher floor.

Lane Johnson﻿﻿ is nearing the end of the line. The Eagles learned how important he was to their operation when he suffered what proved to be a season-ending injury in mid-November. Now is the time to select his replacement. Miller is a right tackle with a ton of playing experience (54 games at Clemson) who will benefit from some hands-on training behind a future Pro Football Hall of Famer.

#JimmySays: Again, the "safety" pick. I think that if you're taking a guy to sit for a year, you may as well roll the dice on someone with a little more upside as long as you have time to develop him.

Few teams are as comfortable investing in the offensive line before the need becomes urgent than Philadelphia -- that has been central to Howie Roseman's roster-building philosophy for years. The Eagles return all five O-line starters in 2026, but Proctor would let them stay a step ahead with a rare-sized tackle who could be developed as long-term insurance outside and, if needed, offer inside flexibility sooner.

#JimmySays: Yep, what Proctor offers is upside at tackle, and perhaps a fallback plan at guard either (a) if it doesn't work out at tackle, or (b) if he's needed sooner at guard than tackle. He's enormous, athletically gifted, and potentially versatile. He checks a lot of Eagles boxes.

Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Matt Miller, ESPN)

With Jaelan Phillips departing in free agency, the Eagles have to prioritize adding capable rushers early in this draft. At 25 years old, Mesidor is an older prospect, but he's a pro-ready pass rusher with the tools to beat offensive tackles with his powerful hands, technique and moves. Mesidor broke out last season with 12.5 sacks and 58 pressures under the tutelage of Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

#JimmySays: Mesidor is a really good player, but as noted, he's 25. He had the advantage of beating up on 19- and 20-year old kids. He'll be 29 when his rookie contract expires (not including a fifth-year option season assuming he goes Round 1).

This was a seven-round mock. The rest of the picks:

• Round 2: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

• Round 3: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

• Round 3: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

• Round 4: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

• Round 4: Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

• Round 5: Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

• Round 5: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

• Round 6: Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska

Yuck.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (Jordan Plocher, PFF)

The Eagles take the best defensive player available, Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy. Unfortunately, after a very strong 2024 season in which he secured an 87.0 PFF overall grade, McCoy tore his ACL and missed the entire 2025 season. Like a typical Eagles cornerback, McCoy plays with a physical style, tackles well and doesn’t shy away from pulling guards. He finished the 2024 season with a 78.8 PFF run-defense grade and an 86.5 PFF zone coverage grade, which ranked 11th among all cornerbacks in the nation. He also played in a defense that ran Cover 3 on 33% of snaps. The Eagles used Cover 3 as their preferred zone coverage concept in 2025, so McCoy would fit right in.

#JimmySays: Projecting a first-round corner to the Eagles never made much sense to me at any point this offseason, and it makes even less sense after the they signed Riq Woolen in free agency.

I could see the Eagles taking a corner on Day 2 or 3 for the purpose of developing him into a potential starter in 2027 and beyond, but not in Round 1.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo (Jacob Camenker, USA Today)

The Eagles lost Reed Blankenship to the Texans in free agency, leaving Philadelphia needing a long-term starter next to 2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba. Howie Roseman's staff got a long look at McNeil-Warren when scouting Quinyon Mitchell before the 2024 NFL Draft, and they may fall in love with the defensive back's ball production and tenacity in the running game.

#JimmySays: The Eagles traded Chauncey Gardner-Johnson last offseason partly because of what he was being paid (not even that much, really), and they let Blankenship walk this offseason rather than match a fairly reasonable deal he got from the Texans. They just don't value the safety position enough to take a guy like McNeil-Warren, who I really like as a prospect, but who isn't on the same level as, saaayyyy, Kyle Hamilton, who they also passed on, by the way. Safety is certainly a need, but there's little evidence to suggest the Eagles value this position highly at all.

Philadelphia lost out on re-signing Jaelan Phillips, which leaves a void in the room. T.J. Parker is not a high-ceiling prospect, but he will be reliable in setting the edge and contribute to a collective pass-rush effort.

#JimmySays: If there's one position on defense I could see the Eagles addressing in the first round, it's on the edge. Though Parker has a similar play style as the departed Jaelan Phillips, I don't know that the value is there at pick 23. I would view Parker as more of a trade back option.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah (Tom Fornelli, CBS)

Lomu is a player I like quite a bit who doesn't get the same kind of love from the consensus. The Eagles look toward the future up front with this choice.

#JimmySays: Lomu has quick feet and good athleticism, but my concern with him as a Lane Johnson successor is that he only played LT for Utah, so the Eagles would have to feel comfortable that he could make the move to the right side.

MORE: Jimmy's Eagles-only mock draft, 4.0

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