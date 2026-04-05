Eagles power ranking roundup: Post-free agency / owners meetings

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after free agency. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

They've now lost valuable pieces on all three levels of the defense, with Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship all departing in free agency, while adding Riq Woolen, who had a slightly reduced role on Seattle's defense during its title run. The pass-rush need would have been there even if Phillips had re-signed. Philly is also teetering on the idea of trading A.J. Brown, but it almost feels inevitable at this point. GM Howie Roseman has pulled rabbits out of hats before, almost to the point where Eagles fans expect it at this point, but he might have to get creative in order to manage the team's long-term finances.

#JimmySays: They lost three starters on defense, but their respective values are debatable:

• The team wanted to re-sign Phillips, and were willing to spend a lot of money on him. They certainly regarded him as a valuable piece.

• The Eagles could have matched the reasonable contract that Blankenship signed in free agency with the Texans, but they didn't. Right or wrong, they did not view him as a valuable piece.

• Dean made some splash plays as a blitzer, but he had his faults in 2025 as a run defender and in coverage. The Eagles also have a first-round pick waiting in the wings in Jihaad Campbell, who had some nice moments when he was a starter. Dean is a good player and he'll help the Raiders, but unless Zack Baun or Campbell get hurt, the loss of Dean probably won't mean that much.

If the recent every-other-year pattern holds, they'll be playing in Super Bowl 61. Still, it's hard to get a bead on this team and its new OC (Sean Mannion) ahead of the draft … and maybe ahead of June 1, after which they can most feasibly trade Brown, if EVP/GM Howie Roseman even pulls that trigger at all.

#JimmySays: I don't know if Mannion will be good or not, but in speaking with people at the owners meetings — and just generally seeing commentary of him from colleagues — it's hard to find anyone who doesn't genuinely seem to have a positive opinion of him. We'll see soon enough.

The Eagles waited out the opening phase of free agency, biding their time to let the market run its course. Their patience allowed them to acquire a trio of cost-effective free agents in cornerback Riq Woolen, edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and receiver Marquise Brown. Those signings are premier examples of the Eagles’ self-awareness and ability to pivot. After missing out on Jaelan Phillips, attention turned to other solutions to stabilize the pass rush off the edge, leading to Ebiketie. Woolen provides the perfect answer at the outside CB2 spot, a position that was a weak link in the secondary this past season. Savvy moves like these have allowed the Eagles to stay a formidable force in the NFL.

#JimmySays: Mmmm... I would probably say their drafts have done most of the heavy lifting.

Yes, I’m ranking the Eagles outside the top 10, but I’d be remiss not to acknowledge that this team is just one year removed from winning a Super Bowl and that the key pieces from that 2025 postseason run are still on the roster. It’s entirely possible that one of the league’s best rosters will overwhelm its opponents en route to a deep run next season, because we’ve seen it happen multiple times. But Philadelphia has some question marks, starting with receiver A.J. Brown’s status. Is he part of this team’s long-term offensive plan?

#JimmySays: I would say the biggest key to the upcoming season on offense is the offensive line. Can Lane Johnson stay healthy? Were Landon Dickerson's and Cam Jurgens' down seasons a one-year thing, or will they rebound and look closer to what they were in 2024?

The Eagles' best seasons have always been when the O-line dominated, and they certainly didn't dominate last year.

We all get force-fed the Eagles and the NFC East every year. It’s hard to find a week where at least one NFC East team isn’t in prime time. However, this is the most fascinating Eagles team in a long time. After a long season of outside noise and drama, Philadelphia could rebound and win a bunch of games or go 6-11 which leads to Howie Roseman firing Nick Sirianni and moving on from Jalen Hurts. They stay near the top of the power rankings, but they will be under a magnifying glass in 2026.

#JimmySays: I kind of feel like the Eagles have a high floor. At a minimum, their defense will win them their share of games. Like even in disastrous seasons when the defense couldn't have played much worse (2023) and when the offense couldn't have played any worse given what they had on their roster (2025), they still won 11 games each of those seasons.

There would have to be some extreme unforeseen awfulness for them to go 6-11, in my opinion.

They suffered a few hits in free agency, most notably edge rusher Jaelen Phillips. Will they trade receiver A.J. Brown? Should they?

#JimmySays: CBS fire #analysis meter: 5/10 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

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