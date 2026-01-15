Howie Roseman deflects on A.J. Brown's Eagles future: 'It is hard to find great players in the NFL'

There's a cloud of uncertainty and speculation hovering over A.J. Brown's future in Philadelphia.

The star receiver had a brutal game in the NFC Wild Card loss to the 49ers, marked by some devastating drops in crucial spots, which after a season of obvious frustration and long-rumored rifts from within the building, lent credence to the thought that last Sunday may just have been Brown's final game as an Eagle.

For now, though, the 28-year-old Brown is still under contract through 2029, and in his end-of-year press conference with head coach Nick Sirianni, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wasn't about to add any fuel to the figurative fire.

"It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J. is a great player," Roseman told the local media Thursday at the NovaCare Complex, careful to dance around the subject of Brown's immediate future.

"I think from my perspective, that's what we're going out and looking for when we go out there for free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football," he continued. "[Brown is] that guy."

Roseman's comments will be taken as a non-answer by many, and were highly similar to what he said about Brown back before the trade deadline in early November, when rumors regarding a sour relationship between the receiver and quarterback Jalen Hurts, along with a growing dissatisfaction with the offense and the organization, felt like they were reaching a boiling point.

Brown was still an Eagle after the deadline, the team went on to win the NFC East, and though he missed a game with a hamstring injury while a flailing offense never got better, he still managed a 1,000-yard receiving season for his fourth straight in Philadelphia.

Then, of course, everything crashed and burned with the Wild Card loss, which has left Eagles fans bitter in the days since and in demand of change.

Brown has been caught in that storm, along with Sirianni, Hurts, and the now former offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo.

The receiver has not spoken to any of the press since the Wild Card loss.

During the Eagles' locker cleanout on Monday, Hurts said that he and Brown have talked and that their relationship is in a "good, great place," per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

When talking about the search for the team's next offensive coordinator on Thursday, Sirianni did name-drop Brown as someone to consult with during the process, along with other key players.

"I'm gonna get Howie's opinion and [owner Jeffrey Lurie's] opinion, and Jalen and [running back Saquon Barkley], you name it, A.J., [right tackle Lane Johnson], whoever it may be," Sirianni said of the opinions he would seek.

Still, that's not quite a guarantee that Brown will be sticking around.

The Eagles, after all, do have avenues of being able to afford trading Brown, as our own Jimmy Kempski outlined earlier Thursday.

