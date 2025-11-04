Eagles GM Howie Roseman on A.J. Brown: 'You just don't get rid of guys like that'

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman wanted to keep his post-trade deadline press conference purely about the players who are coming in to try and boost the team.

But a question about A.J. Brown's status within the organization seemed inevitable, considering all the whispers and rumors that have surrounded the star receiver in the past few weeks, for however valid they were.

So when the topic was broached by the press, Roseman avoided saying anything entirely on whether there were any trade offers for Brown in the lead-up to the league's 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, or whether he entertained any of them.

He's still here. He should be back and ready to go from a hamstring injury after getting 15 days off from the bye week, and more or less, Roseman said the Eagles need him if they really do want to go for a Super Bowl repeat.

"I think that when you're trying to be a great team, it's hard to trade great players, and A.J. Brown is a great player," Roseman said. "He wears [a captain's C] for a reason. He's an important part of this team, of this organization. He cares about winning, he cares about his teammates, and I think that when you're a team like ours, that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don't get rid of guys like that. So feel very lucky to have him on our team, and excited about the second half of the season with him."

Brown has been a commanding threat in the Eagles' passing game ever since he arrived in Philadelphia in 2022, and was a crucial part of their dominant run to a Super Bowl title last season.

This season, however, has been odd.

There have been stretches and games where the Eagles have struggled to get the ball to him, and perceived frustration and cryptic social media posts with little to no explanation have led fans and even anonymous NFL executives to speculate that there is a greater problem internally.

The Eagles, though, from the players to the coaches and now up to Roseman, have always insisted on Brown's importance to their operation, and obviously, that he's still here supports that.

Brown didn't play in Week 8's win over the Giants due to a hamstring injury, but was a difference maker in beating the Vikings the week prior in Minnesota with his four catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

He's expected to be healthy and ready to return for the Eagles' Week 10 road matchup against the Packers on Monday night.

