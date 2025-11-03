Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' bye week

Philadelphia Eagles players got the week off on their bye, and Birds fans got to have a stress-free Sunday watching other teams around the league. Win, lose, tie, or on the bye, we hand out 10 awards.



1) The 'Oh, Thanks!' Award 🙏: The Panthers and Vikings

Two of the three biggest threats to the Eagles in the NFC are the Packers and Lions. The Packers were 12.5-point favorites over the Panthers Week 9, and the Lions were 9.5-point favorites over the Vikings. They both lost. The Packers formerly had the best record in the NFC, at 5-1-1. Now, the Eagles do, at 6-2, with a 5-1 record within the NFC. Seed Team Record Conf 1 Eagles 6-2 5-1 2 Buccaneers 6-2 4-2 3 Seahawks 6-2 3-2 4 Packers 5-2-1 3-1-1 5 Rams 6-2 1-2 6 49ers 6-3 6-1 7 Lions 5-3 2-2 8 Bears 5-3 3-2 9 Panthers 5-4 3-1 10 Vikings 4-4 2-2 11 Cowboys 3-4-1 2-3-1 12 Falcons 3-5 2-3 13 Commanders 3-6 1-5 14 Cardinals ☠️ 2-5 2-3 15 Giants ☠️ 2-6 1-5 16 Saints ☠️ 1-8 1-6 ☠️ = ☠️ = Graveyard If the season ended today (it doesn't), the Eagles would be the 1 seed in the NFC. 2) The 'All Streaks Come To An End' Award 🔚: The NFC East's 20+ years of parity The last time a team repeated as NFC East division winners was when the Eagles did it in 2004. In each of the last 20 seasons, we've seen the previous year's division champion dethroned. Year NFC East champion 2004 Eagles 2005 Giants 2006 Eagles 2007 Cowboys 2008 Giants 2009 Cowboys 2010 Eagles 2011 Giants 2012 Commanders 2013 Eagles 2014 Cowboys 2015 Commanders 2016 Cowboys 2017 Eagles 2018 Cowboys 2019 Eagles 2020 Commanders 2021 Cowboys 2022 Eagles 2023 Cowboys 2024 Eagles 2025 Maybe the Eagles, finally???

After a brutal Commanders loss to the Seahawks during which Jayden Daniels may have been lost for the rest of the season, the NFC East standings look like this, with the Cowboys still yet to play on Monday night: NFC East Record Division GB Eagles 6-2 2-1 - Cowboys 3-4-1 2-1 2.5 Commanders 3-6 1-1 3.5 Giants 2-7 1-3 4.5

They're in an outstanding position to repeat as NFC East champs for the first time since 2004.

3) The 'MVP Contender' Award 🏆: Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has completed 70.2% of his passes, and he has thrown for 15 TD passes vs. 1 INT. Add in his 5 rushing TDs, and he has 20 total TDs vs. 1 INT, and a QB rating of 114.4.

Heading into Sunday, the MVP odds looked like this, via BetMGM:

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: +150 Josh Allen, Bills: +400 Drake Maye, Patriots: +450 Matthew Stafford, Rams: +1100 Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers: +1300 Jonathan Taylor, Colts: +1400 Daniel Jones, Colts: +1600 Jordan Love, Packers: +1600 Jared Goff: +2000 Jalen Hurts, Eagles: +2800

Hurts' numbers are better than Mahomes':

QB Comp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT Rating Patrick Mahomes (9 games, 5-4) 204-316 (64.6%) 2349 (7.4) 17-5 98.2 Jalen Hurts (8 games, 6-2) 151-215 (70.2%) 1677 (7.8) 15-1 114.4



There are a lot of players having very good seasons, but nobody having otherworldly season. Hurts is right in the mix.

4) The 'Stars Beginning To Shine' Award ⭐⭐: Saquon Barkley and Jalen Carter

Saquon Barkley was the best player in the NFL last season. Through the first seven games of the 2025 season, he was averaging a paltry 3.3 yards per carry. He finally exploded for 150 yards on 14 carries (10.7 YPC) and a TD against the Giants just before the bye.

Jalen Carter was the best player on the best defense in the NFL last season. Over the first six games of the season, Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott, and in the games that he played in, he was not the impact player he was a year ago. Over the last two games against the Vikings and Giants, Carter played the best football of his season, by far.

The Eagles are 6-2 despite their best player on offense and their best player on defense playing far below their capabilities, but we saw a bit of promise from both before the team's week off.

5) The 'Maybe He's Not Satan' Award 🚫👹: Kevin Patullo

At times this season, the Eagles' offense has been predictable, based on formation, down/distance, etc. Hell, Lane Johnson even said so. The result has been a lot of three-and-outs, and long stretches of games in which the offense has no life.

The whipping boy for those struggles has mainly been Patullo, who is a pro coordinator for the first time in his career.

However, over the last two games, the offensive scheme and play calling devised by the Eagles' staff has kept their opponents guessing, and has resulted in explosive plays in bunches. Maybe there's some hope with Patullo yet?

6) The 'Nah' Award 🙅‍♂️: Comparisons to the 2023 team

During the first four games of the season, the Eagles beat a bunch of very good teams, but often didn't look super convincing in doing so. They then also lost a couple of games to the Broncos and the awful Giants, and throughout that first third of the season, a lot of fans were unhappy with Patullo.

Similarly, in 2023, the Eagles beat a bunch of good teams but didn't always look convincing when they did, and fans were unhappy with both coordinators. Because of these surface-level similarities, the 2025 team was widely being compared to the 2023 team that collapsed in epic fashion down the stretch.

That comparison always felt weird to me, given how bizarre the 2023 season was. I mean, they replaced their defensive coordinator in-season when they had a 10-3 record, lol. They had guys like Nick Morrow, Zach Cunningham, James Bradberry, Kevin Byard, Justin Evans, Terrell Edmunds, and Bradley Roby starting games. The defensive coordinator had no rudder and his replacement was even worse.

Once the 2023 season started going sideways, it snowballed and the team never recovered. The 2025 team has already righted the ship after those two losses to the Broncos and Giants.

We'll see what becomes of this season. There are a lot of possibilities! But whatever it is, it'll be its own thing.

7) The 'Reinforcements' Awards 🪖: The Soon-To-Be Healthy Eagles

A.J. Brown, Cam Jurgens, Nolan Smith, and Brandon Graham didn't play Week 8 against the Giants. We'll see which of those guys (all of them, maybe?) will be able to return for the Eagles after the bye. They could also get other role players like Adoree' Jackson and Jakorian Bennett back.

But maybe most importantly, the offensive line in general — which has been banged up all season long — will get a much needed break, and should be a whole lot fresher than they've been all season.

8) The 'Howie Claus' Award 🎁: Howie Roseman

If the trade deadline were Christmas, the first two trades Howie Roseman made — for CBs Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander — would be the equivalent of a scented candle and a fruitcake. Howie got a little closer to dirt bike territory with the acquisition of Jaelan Phillips. It doesn't look like he's going full Porsche, though.

9) The Gauntlet, Part II Award ⚔️: The Eagles' next three games

The Eagles had a difficult schedule to begin the season, when they played the Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, and Buccaneers. The Cowboys and Buccaneers always give the Eagles problems (at least when Dak Prescott is healthy, in the case of the Cowboys), while the Rams and Chiefs are both good teams who were no doubt eager to get some revenge after the Birds ended their seasons in 2024.

Though it wasn't always pretty, the Eagles got through that stretch at 4-0.

Their first three opponents coming out of the bye are as follows:

At Packers Lions At Cowboys

To my surprise, the Eagles opened as 3-point underdogs to the Packers next Monday night.

That trio of games will go a long way in deciding how quickly the Eagles can wrap up the NFC East, and what kind of seed they'll have in the playoffs.

10) The 'Who You Gonna Be?' Award 🤷‍♂️: A.J. Brown

As we noted above, this season has a lot of possibilities. One of them is that the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champions and we begin to start to think of them as a budding dynasty.

A.J. Brown has been unhappy with his role the past couple of seasons, and his relationship with Jalen Hurts isn't what it once was. Brown remains very well liked by teammates, coaches, front office people, and just regular old folks who work in some capacity with the team. From what I can tell -- and from the interactions I have had with him -- he seems like a good guy.

Brown isn't wrong to want a bigger role. He's an elite talent, and he wants the football. Every elite player should want to be a big reason why his team is winning.

But also, this team is loaded with talent, and not everyone is going to have an impact week in and week out. The biggest impact Brown can have for this team heading into the second half of the season is to play with joy again, whether the ball comes his way an acceptable number of times, or not. That's a huge ask of a wide receiver, whose production is dependent on the quarterback throwing his way. And it's not as if Nick Sirianni can call him into his office and say, "Be happy."

The Eagles who won the Super Bowl last season are legends for life in Philly. But they can also be so much more. Maybe Brown will see the forest for the trees; maybe he won't. For Eagles fans, it'd be a lot cooler if he did.