NFL trade deadline winners and losers: Eagles, Ravens make sensible moves while Colts, Cowboys take big swings

The NFL's trade deadline has come and gone. Many teams attempted to improve their rosters via trade market, some bad teams went for the addition-by-subtraction approach, some teams just stood pat, and two team truly took an enormous swing.

Time will tell if these decisions were the right ones for the respective teams, but here's a look at our winners and losers from the deadline moves:

Winners 🍾 🍾 🍾

Philadelphia Eagles: Although they really could've used a no-doubt-about-it cornerback opposite Quinyon Mitchell, the right market didn't surface for them. Did they panc? No. They strengthened their pass rush with a no-brainer addition of Jaelan Phillips for a third-rounder and added two defensive backs (Michael Carter II, Jaire Alexander) at low cost for depth and optionality. If all else fails at corner, they can move Cooper DeJean outside and play Carter at nickelback. Either way, the defense is in better shape now than before the deadline.

Baltimore Ravens: With improved health in the secondary, the Ravens needed help in the pass rush to make up for the loss of Pro Bowl iDL Nnamdi Madubuike (neck) for the season. The trade for Titans OLB Dre'Mont Jones is the perfect addition to a defense that has just 11 sacks and has relied too much on blitzing.

New York Jets: They got two first-round picks from the Colts for CB Sauce Gardner, who made All-Pro in his first two seasons but has since regressed some, and another from Dallas for DT Quinnen Williams along with a second-rounder from Dallas. The Jets need a future quarterback, and new GM Darren Mougey now has plenty of ammo to move up in the draft for one – five first-round picks over the next two seasons – and rebuild the roster. It's risky to give up on proven talent for assets, but the Jets need as many chips as possible to find their future QB.

Seattle Seahawks: Sam Darnold is on fire, and the Seahawks needed to capitalize on it by giving him more firepower. With his blazing speed, former Saints WR Rashid Shaheed will be an ideal deep-threat complement to emerging star WR Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who can do damage at all levels of the field. Shaheed already knows the offense, as Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak held the same position last season for New Orleans. Shaheed could push the Seahawks ahead in the tight NFC West race. A fourth- and fifth-round pick wasn't too much for what Shaheed brings.

Los Angeles Rams: You might've forgotten they acquired CB Roger McCreary from the Titans last week, or you might not have even known who McCary is. It's not a splashy move but McCreary can play the slot, which lets the Rams use emerging star DB Quintin Lake in a hybrid playmaking role on the back end. The Rams play exotic coverages that blend well with their young, imposing defensive front. Having McCreary and Lake patrol the defensive backfield alleviates some of their issues at outside corner.

Losers 🤯 🤯 🤯

Dallas Cowboys: Decided to "upgrade" the NFL's second-worst defense by trading for a linebacker who couldn't even get on the field for the NFL's worst defense. You can't make this up. Maybe LB Logan Wilson wasn't the best scheme fit for Al Golden's defense in Cincinnati but it's hard to see him as the savior for a Cowboys defense that has holes everywhere, especially the secondary. Then they traded a first-round and second-round pick along with DT Mazi Smith for DT Quinnen Williams, a Pro Bowl lineman who surely helps their defensive front but is also on his second contract. How many more good years will they get from Williams compared to what a first-round pick could give them? Giving up multiple high picks is the kind of move a team makes if the player being acquired is the difference-maker for a Super Bowl run. Dallas isn't one or two moves from Super Bowl contention. The Cowboys should've saved their assets.

Indianapolis Colts: Giving up two first-round picks and a top-55 pick in WR Adonai Mitchell for CB Sauce Gardner only works if a) Gardner regains All-Pro form, and b) if the Colts are committed to QB Daniel Jones for the future. What happens if Jones, who just struggled against the Steelers, regresses in the second half? If Jones isn't the long-term answer, the Colts have no ammo to get another quarterback. Also, Gardner's base salary balloons to more than $20 million annually for the next three seasons, so Gardner needs to play like a top-five corner for this to work out. I appreciate the big swing from GM Chris Ballard, but it could be a swing from his ankles.

Green Bay Packers: Despite losing star TE Tucker Kraft for the season, Green Bay sat still and didn't try to help an offense that's sporadic or a defense that could've used some assistance in the secondary. Browns TE David N'Joku would've been a solid add, especially with as many two-tight end formations that the Packers like to employ. After making a titanic splash to compete for a Super Bowl by trading for Micah Parsons, Green Bay's quiet trade deadline is disappointing. The Packers are still good, but they missed an opportunity to become elite.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags at 5-3 aren't serious contenders. They just barely beat the Raiders and recently lost Travis Hunter to injured reserve from a knee injury he suffered at practice. Spencer Rattler, Geno Smith, Carson Wentz and Bryce Young all have higher passer ratings than Trevor Lawrence (71.5). The new GM should be pawning off RB Travis Etienne and other pieces to stockpile draft picks. Instead, the Jags surrendered two picks for WR Jakobi Meyers, a seventh-year slot receiver who has had one 1,000-yard season for a bad Raiders team. Even worse, Meyers will be a free agent after the season. That's a dubious overpay for two months of a slot receiver.



Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes is a few yards away from being their second-leading rusher and one rushing touchdown from sharing the team lead. Isiah Pacheco is hurt again and can't be relied on to stay healthy. The Chiefs couldn't find a way to do better here? There's a bunch of ball carriers out there who could've helped – Jerome Ford, Tony Pollard, maybe even Breece Hall. They missed an opportunity to ease the burden on Mahomes.



