Eagles announce some roster moves, including CB Jakorian Bennett's impending return from IR

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a handful of roster moves in advance of their first practice of Week 8. Let's review each of the moves.

• The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for Jakorian Bennett: The Eagles traded for Bennett near the end of training camp, after Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo failed to definitively win the CB2 job. Both Jackson and Ringo have been benched for each other at different times this season, and Bennett hasn't yet gotten a chance start, mainly because he suffered a pectoral injury Week 3 against the Rams and landed on IR.

"You can't practice when you're on IR, so once we open up his window and get him on the practice field, see where he is at, I can answer that better," Vic Fangio said on Tuesday, when asked what type of role he might have as early as Sunday against the Giants. "But obviously, he's a guy we'll take a hard look at."

• The Eagles did not open the practice window for EDGE Nolan Smith: Smith has been on IR the required four games, but the Eagles opted not to open his 21-day practice window. He will almost certainly remain on IR for at least another week, missing the Eagles' Week 8 game against the Giants. To be determined if he'll be good to go against the Packers Week 9 after the bye.



• The Eagles signed OG Sua Opeta to the practice squad: Opeta played for the Eagles from 2019 to 2023, playing in 38 games, starting 10. He signed in free agency with the Buccaneers in 2024, but suffered a torn ACL during training camp and missed the entire season. Opeta did not make the Bucs' initial 53-man roster out of 2025 training camp, but signed back to their practice squad. The Bucs released him from the practice squad a couple weeks ago.



• Brandon Graham will have a two-game roster exemption: This wasn't a team announcement, but Graham won't take up a roster spot for a maximum of two games while he tries to get back into football shape, following his unretirement. In other words, he'll be added to the 53-man roster prior to the Eagles' Week 11 home matchup against the Lions on November 16th, unless the team decides he's ready to play sooner, in which case they can activate him to the 53-man roster at any time.



