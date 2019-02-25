Eagles announce coaching and front office changes

The Philadelphia Eagles announced a whole slew of coaching and front office changes Monday morning, some of which were not already known, and some that had already been leaked.

Coaching staff

• Phillip Daniels promoted to defensive line coach

• Carson Walch promoted to wide receivers coach

• Mike Bartrum hired as assistant tight ends coach

• Matthew Harper named assistant wide receivers coach

• Roy Istvan hired as assistant offensive line coach

• T.J. Paganetti named assistant running backs coach

• Luke Thompson hired as assistant special teams coach

• Matt Burke hired as defensive special assistant

• G.J. Kinne hired as offensive special projects

• Joe Pannunzio hired as director of team development

Daniels replaces Chris Wilson, while Walch will replace Gunter Brewer.

Football operations

• Andrew Berry hired as vice president of football operations

• Greg Delimitros promoted to vice president of equipment operations

• Patrick Dolan promoted to vice president of football technology

• Jon Ferrari promoted to vice president of football operations and compliance

• Jeremiah Washburn hired as advanced projects coordinator

The most interesting hire above is Berry. Again, from the Eagles' press release:

Andrew Berry has been hired as the vice president of football operations and joins the Eagles front office from the Cleveland Browns where he served as vice president of player personnel from 2016-18. Prior to his time with the Browns, Berry worked for the Indianapolis Colts for seven years (2009-15). He was originally hired by Indianapolis as a scouting assistant and was promoted to pro scout in 2011. One year later, he was elevated to pro scouting coordinator and served in that role for his final four seasons with the club. During Berry’s tenure in Indianapolis, the Colts won four AFC South titles, made five postseason appearances and advanced to Super Bowl XLIV. Berry graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science. He also played football for the Crimson, starting all four years at cornerback and earning All-Ivy League honors three times.

You can read bios for the rest of the coaches and front office staff on the Eagles' website.

