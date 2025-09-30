Eagles-Broncos Week 5 odds preview: Philly is the favorite, but needs to get its stars going

The Eagles are coming back home to Lincoln Financial Field, still undefeated at 4-0, but only after a shaky, double-edged sword of a win over the Bucs down in Tampa.

They dominated through the first half, then almost completely fell off in the second because of an offense that near inexplicably shut down.

Jalen Hurts looked like the most efficient quarterback in the NFL one minute to having no way of completing a pass the next, Saquon Barkley is getting met with a wall of defenders every time he touches the football, and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith haven't been seeing it anywhere near enough, which might be developing into a point of contention.

Yeah, the Eagles are undefeated, but they have issues, and the Denver Broncos will be looking to get in the way of them having any shot at sorting them out this Sunday.

The sportsbooks are still favoring the Eagles, though. Here's a look at the odds, money lines, and points over/unders...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -3.5 DEN +180

PHI -218 43.5 FanDuel PHI -4.5 DEN +180

PHI -215 44.5 BetRivers PHI -4.5 DEN +180

TB -230 43.5 BetMGM PHI -3.5 DEN +185

PHI -225 44 ESPN BET PHI -4.5 DEN +175

PHI -210 43.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Sept. 30

Behind second-year quarterback Bo Nix and star cornerback Pat Surtain II, the Broncos entered the new season looking to build on a breakout into the playoffs in 2024.

They're 2-2 following Monday night's 28-3 thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals, and so far, if they haven't won, they've at least brought each of their losses down to the wire – they fell to the Chargers by only a field goal in Week 3, and in Week 2, they had the Colts if not for a leverage penalty that granted a do-over plus a 15-yard move up on Indy's walk-off kick.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has fostered a tough, relentless group that will fight to stay in there with anyone – or to leave them in the dust – and coming to Philadelphia, they'll be intent on pushing to give the Eagles all they can handle.

The Eagles' success will come down to matching that toughness, but just as much following the Tampa game, ensuring that they roll out an offensive game plan that doesn't fall apart by Quarter 3 and makes it a point to involve all their biggest threats.

