Eagles-Buccaneers playoff preview podcast

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming playoff matchup with the Buccaneers.

We also touched on the Eagles' draft positioning, their 2022 schedule, and where Doug Pederson might land as a head coach.

Listen below (BGN Radio #232). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.





