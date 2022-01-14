More Sports:

January 14, 2022

Eagles-Buccaneers playoff preview podcast

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

In the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the Philadelphia Eagles' upcoming playoff matchup with the Buccaneers.

We also touched on the Eagles' draft positioning, their 2022 schedule, and where Doug Pederson might land as a head coach.

Listen below (BGN Radio #232). And here's the iTunes link. Review, subscribe, etc.


Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

