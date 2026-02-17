Eagles odds and ends: Cam Jurgens went across the border for 'health reset'

Eagles center Cam Jurgens might have made the Pro Bowl in 2025, but those who watched him on a weekly basis could easily see that Jurgens not only didn't play like an above-average offensive linemen but actually had the worst year of his career.

The back surgery Jurgens underwent after helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl in February 2024 took him out of OTAs and limited his time at training camp. The Eagles still signed him to a lucrative four-year extension that paid him $17 million annually, but when the season came, Jurgens looked far from elite.

His movement and mobility clearly weren't the same, and he was also hampered during the middle of the season by a knee injury that sidelined him for two games.

After his game went south, Jurgens took the same route to rediscover it.

Recently on his Instagram account, Jurgens posted a video of him at the BioXcellerator Clinic in Medellin, Colombia, where he underwent several different forms of treatment, including – according to the video – stem cell therapy, intradiscal application, cryo therapy, ozone therapy and physical therapy.

"And so we have 70 million stem cells here about to go in," Jurgens said in the video, as he wrote "Go Birds!" on and autographed what appears to be an IV bag. "Let's go. I'm excited to get healthy and get ready for this next season. That's why I'm down here."

For those without IG, AllPHLY posted the video on its X account:

The video also shows Jurgens walking through the BioXcellerator Clinic and talking to someone who appears to be a clinical doctor, undergoing physical therapy on his left leg, a computer screen showing what appears to be an intentionally blurred scan, followed by Jurgens undergoing various other treatements, including a shot of what appears to be his blood spinning in a container, which is likely the stem cell treatment.

His last quote in the video before it fades out to the BioXcellator logo: "I'm excited for the healing, and getting better, but just the experience down here has been incredible."

In the IG caption, Jurgens – or someone involved with his social media team – thanked the clinic and wrote, "I had a health reset week of treatments and Stem cells. Excited for this healing and getting my body absolutely right for this upcoming season! #gobirds"

There's no question the Eagles need Jurgens to return to real Pro Bowl form. The offensive line, usually among the elite if not the best in the sport, took a big step back last year, not only because of Jurgens' decline but also because of left guard Landon Dickerson's dropoff after undergoing two knee surgeries after the Super Bowl and from right tackle Lane Johnson missing the last eight games of the season, including a first-round playoff loss, from a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot.

The Eagles also underwent major changes on their offensive staff this offseason, which resulted in iconic offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland stepping away from the job and the Birds replacing him with former Vikings OL coach Chris Kuper, who wasn't retained after four seasons coaching in Minnesota.

That's a lot of change for both the line and the line's leadership since the end of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Anytime an athlete needs to head overseas or to a foreign country for more rehab or treatment, you need to be concerned about that athlete's long-term health.

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey went to Germany in 2024 to see a specialist about his persistent calf and Achilles issues after missing the first nine weeks of the season. He came back in Week 10 and played the next four games, but then had his season ended by a knee injury.

McCaffrey had a major bounce-back in 2025, with 2,126 total offensive yards on a career-high 413 touches and was named Comeback Player of the Year. He played all 18 games.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter missed three consecutive December games after undergoing platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection therapy in both of his shoulders. Upon returning, Carter said his shoulders felt better but weren't 100 percent.

We spoke to a sports orthopedist in December about the procedure, but Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, the Attending Orthopedic Surgeon at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, said "studies haven't been conclusive" enough to determine the efficacy of PRP injections.

We'll know how the Eagles truly feel about Jurgens' long-term viability in how they approach the draft and free agency.

Yet another coach for Jalen Hurts

Much has been made about Sean Mannion becoming Jalen Hurts' sixth different offensive coordinator (or play caller) in what will be Hurts' seventh pro season, but Hurts has also seen a revolving door of position coaches, too.

The Eagles are reportedly expected to move Parks Frazier to QBs coach after Frazier spent one season as pass game coordinator, filling that role after Nick Sirianni promoted Kevin Patullo to offensive coordinator. Players spend the most amount of their time each week with their position coach, and Frazier will be Hurts' sixth different QBs coach in the pros. The last three – Scot Loeffler, Doug Nussmeier, and Alex Tanney – each held the job for one season.

Frazier, who played quarterback at Murray State in Kentucky, was an assistant QBs coach for the Colts in 2021-2022 before being named interim OC in 2022 when the team fired Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday, who had never coached above high school. Overall, Frazier was with the Colts from 2018-2023, overlapping with Sirianni's time there as OC from 2018-2020.

Tag, who's it?

The NFL's window to designate franchise tag and transition tag players opened Tuesday. The tag is a one-year guaranteed deal that locks a player into a top-five or top-10 average salary (depending on the tag) and is generally considered risky because it's a truckload of guaranteed money and a high cap figure that could be a major overpay, and the team gets no long-term cap benefit.

The Eagles rarely use the tag. The last Eagle to be tagged was DeSean Jackson in 2012, but the team reached an agreement with him on an extension in March, so Jackson never played under the tag. The last Eagle to actually play on the tag was tight end L.J. Smith in 2008, almost two decades ago. Compare that to, say, the Cowboys, who have used the tag in five of the past eight seasons.

Here's a look at the four major in-house free agents for the Eagles, and what the projected cost would be if the Eagles used the tag on them, per Spotrac (the official numbers haven't yet been released by the NFL):

Player Tag Cost Jaelan Phillips $26.7M Nakobe Dean $27.6M Dallas Goedert $16M Reed Blankenship $20.8M





New name for Birds HQ

For decades, the Eagles' practice facility was known as the "NovaCare Complex," situated at One NovaCare Way. There's a new name now.

The Eagles announced that their HQ will now be known as the "Jefferson Health Training Complex" as part of a multi-year business partnership with the health network. Jefferson Health will continue to appear on Eagles practice jerseys.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports