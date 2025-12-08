The pivotal plays from Jalen Hurts, Eagles' OT meltdown against the Chargers

Jalen Hurts tried to jam a pass in for Jahan Dotson, but it got tipped and then picked, and then the game was over.

The Eagles lost to the Chargers, 22-19, in overtime Monday night at SoFi Stadium for their third straight and maybe their most deflating yet.

The offense was still a disaster, even though they still had until the very end to salvage a win, and Hurts turned in one of the most brutal performances of his career with four interceptions, including that last one that threw the game away.

The Eagles dropped to 8-5. All of that talk of good vibes during the 10 days of downtime, the idea that they could still fix the offense with reports of Nick Sirianni stepping in to get more involved in the game-planning, and whatever boost a giant inflatable Easter Bunny in the middle of the NovaCare locker room could've brought, that's all out the window.

They're in a 2023-level crisis mode now.

Here's how they buried themselves further down the hole...

Vidal importance

Monday's very first play of the night broke down, A.J. Brown made a break for it downfield, and Jalen Hurts sailed up the home-run pass for him. It just landed right off Brown's fingertips out of reach.

The Eagles, with the opening possession, sustained the drive for a few more plays thanks to a Dallas Goedert first-down pass over the middle, but that was about the only real play to make a dent before a sack of Hurts by Odafe Oweh forced a punt.

In isolation, it would be just the opening drive, no big deal. But this is an Eagles' offense that has been cratering for a compounding number of reasons for weeks, and after 10 days of downtime and optimistic talk that they could still figure this out, the Eagles needed to come out of the gate showing something big with the ball.

They couldn't, and it was a bad omen right away.

The Chargers took over. Justin Herbert, guarding that broken left hand, shifted around in the pocket and got the ball out to Kimani Vidal, and with space in front of him, the running back took off down the left sideline for a massive 60-yard gain.

Omarion Hampton, the lead LA running back making his return from injury, ran for another 11 yards to push into goal-to-go range, then caught the peel out from the backfield to take in the night's first score for the Chargers, 7-0.

The Eagles were in an early hole, because their offense continued to show itself inoperable, and also because Herbert, Vidal, and Hampton combined to show that the Chargers were capable of carving up the Philadelphia defense, too.

You gotta be kidding...

The Eagles, and Barkley especially, found some momentum to start their next possession with a 19-yard run for the star running back, and between another eight-yard romp from Barkley and a 13-yard third-down completion to Goedert, they survived a 10-yard-holding call to Tyler Steen earlier in the drive.

But then they left themselves short on the doorstep of the red zone, with Hurts scrambling to go nowhere on consecutive downs, and then a third-down screen to DeVonta Smith getting met with a wall.

The Eagles had to settle for a 41-yard field goal from Jake Elliott. They were on the board, albeit with the offense still underwhelming, but at least down four, 7-3.

A few trade-offs of punts followed, and then, pressing late into the half, came a comedy of errors.

On a 3rd and 2 at the LA 21, and with the Philly offense looking to finally strike, Hurts threw into traffic over the middle aiming for Brown, Chargers defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand picked it off from dropping into coverage and then fumbled it when Will Shipley ran in from behind to punch it out. Hurts picked up the bounce, had it knocked out of his own grasp, and finally, LA linebacker Troy Dye fell on it to make it Chargers' ball.

They turned that into a field goal, on a 45-yard kick from Cameron Dicker, to go back up a touchdown, 10-3.

Then Hurts threw another interception immediately into the next Eagles' drive. No theatrics, just a falling Smith, an unaware throw, and a jumped route by cornerback Donte Jackson to take the ball away in Eagles territory.

A Nakobe Dean strip sack of Herbet and the ensuing fumble recovery by Byron Young immediately bailed Hurts and the offense out...

But only for them to repay that with a mess after a push to the LA 2-yard line.

Barkley took a run nowhere, Jordan Mailata got called for a brutally timed hold, all while Hurts took a shot from linebacker Khalil Mack as he got the pass away, then couldn't place a sideline throw to Barkley while under pressure on the ensuing ply to bring the Eagles to a long 3rd and goal.

Hurts got sacked and fumbled, but Brett Toth recovered it to at least salvage another Elliott field goal to make it a 10-6 game.

The Eagles' offense, though, was just a total mess in which no one could help themselves – again.

A gift

Time was ticking down in the first half, then deadline acquisition Jaelan Phillips broke through the line and got his arm in the way of Herbert's windup to make for an errant throw.

The ball wobbled into Adoree' Jackson's hands for the interception, and better yet for the Eagles, Vidal was tagged for unnecessary roughness on the tackle to push them up from midfield to the Chargers' 30 with 10 seconds left.

It wasn't a lot of time, but just enough with short enough a distance for the Eagles to flip the game on its head with one play going into the intermission...

A waste

So Hurts threw it away. Elliott came back out for another field goal attempt and pulled it left as the clock expired.

The Eagles got nothing, and at that point, it figured as much.

Hold it

With a Reed Blankenship tackle for a loss, a Byron Young sack, and a forced incompletion, the Eagles' defense made a stand and limited the damage from Moro Ojomo's leverage penalty on the Chargers' initial field-goal try – when he already had another rough offside flag earlier that nullified a Cooper DeJean interception – and kept LA to just those three points.

A big 26-yard pass from Hurts to Brown sustained another otherwise ineffective drive to get another field goal from Elliott (from 54 yards away) to keep the Eagles within four, 13-9.

Then the Eagles' defense punished Herbert with two sacks on the next Chargers possession, from Jalyx Hunt and a split by Zack Baun and Jordan Davis, to force another punt and hold the stalemate pressing into the fourth quarter.

Got ya

A touchdown hadn't been scored since the Chargers' first drive.

The Eagles brought themselves to a 3rd and 1 at midfield and quickly lined up into Tush Push formation.

The only thing was they faked it as a pitch to Barkley, the Chargers bit, and Barkley, who has long been in need of that one big play, took off running 52 yards for the touchdown and the Eagles' first lead 16-13.

Finally, the Philly offense had something, even if it took a trick.

Meanwhile, the Eagles' defense looked like it had figured out how to steadily get to Herbert.

Momentum was swinging...

Nevermind...

Then Hurts fired over the middle for Brown again. Brown, reaching up for the pass up high, instead had the ball bounce off his hands and into LA cornerback Cam Hart's instead.



Hurts threw his third interception of the night. The Chargers flipped that into another field goal for the tie.

Time was beginning to run short in the fourth quarter, and you could just tell the ending was going to be sloppy regardless out the outcome.

Take it

The defense stepped up with a three-and-out capped off by a clutch sack from Jordan Davis on third and long to get a punt from deep within Chargers territory.

Hurts and the offense, thanks to a solid 18-yard return from Britain Covey, would take over at their own 40 in a tie game and with 3:33 remaining.

They had been a disconnected mess for most of the night, but just needed one solid drive to get points and kill times.

Hurts, not shying away after the picks, went back to Brown again, and this time, the connection got them downfield.

Brown took the quick pass on a 2nd and 9, shed contact, then tip-toed along the sideline for a 16-yard gain across midfield.

Two plays later, Hurts hit Brown again on that once-signature quick slant, which the strong receiver dragged a defender through for another 19 yards to the LA 25.

The Eagles were well within Elliott's range late.

They couldn't press for more after a Hurts prayer to Brown in the end zone was broken up, and then after another Smith screen fell apart for consecutive incompletions, but Elliott took the chip shot for the 19-16 lead with 2:16 left.

It was going to come down to the defense to hang on...

Long night

But Herbert scrambled around, and the Chargers got the benefit of a pass interference call on Quinyon Mitchell that, to put it nicely, seemed generous, but left LA with a free nine yards and a reset of downs nonetheless.

Dicker hit one more field goal from 46 yards out for the 19-19 tie.

Hurts and the Eagles, with three seconds left after the kickoff return, kneeled out the clock to go to overtime.

Wrap it up

The Chargers took the ball to begin overtime. Herbert kept it and ran for 12 yards, then Hampton broke off a run of 18 to press into Eagles territory.

Dicker, from 54 yards away, made it a perfect 5-for-5 night kicking for the lead, 22-19.

The ball was in the Eagles' court. They had to score at least three to keep the game going.

But they quickly worked themselves into a 3rd and 6. Hurts saw an opening to run and trucked through across the marker, but a Cam Jurgens hold at the line brought it back to a repeat from 3rd and 16.

Smith made a huge 28-yard completion over the middle for the first down and a second to breathe, but a run for no gain, a 6-yard throw to Goedert, and a bomb down the sideline to Brown that was broken up left the Eagles at a do-or-die 4th and 4.

The offense stayed out and waited, the Chargers jumped for the offside, and the downs were reset again.

Goedert took in a 16-yard pass by the right sideline to get the Eagles into the red zone. They were knocking on the door of a walk-off...

Then Hurts kept the ball on play action and tried to thread a throw in for Jahan Dotson near the goal line. It got tipped, then picked for Hurts' fourth interception of the game and the most devastating of all.

The Eagles lost, leaving the field completely deflated.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports