September 21, 2022

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles fans are excited for another chat with Jimmy Kempski

Excitement is high in Philadelphia, after the Eagles smoked the Minnesota Vikings in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football. On a short turnaround Week 3, the Birds will head south to face Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What were the biggest signs of encouragement for the Eagles' Super Bowl hopes after the first two weeks? The biggest reasons for concern? And how do the Eagles match up against the Commanders? 

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

