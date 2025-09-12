Eagles-Chiefs: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the Super Bowl rematch

September 12, 2025
The day is still fresh in every Eagles fan's mind, with the highlights having played on repeat over and over again.
February 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles, with an all-time rushing attack and a suffocating defense, took on the dynasty Kansas City Chiefs, with a seemingly untouchable Patrick Mahomes looking for the NFL's first-ever three-peat.
History was at stake. The Birds had other plans.
Mahomes and the Chiefs suddenly couldn't move without the Eagles ever blitzing, Cooper DeJean went taking off the other way with a Mahomes roll-out pass for his first NFL interception (and touchdown), and Jalen Hurts, the quarterback always in doubt, piled on – then threw "The Dagger" deep into the end zone for DeVonta Smith.
The league's once-thought unbeatable monster was stunned, Philadelphia was out celebrating in the city streets by the third quarter, and the backups were in with minutes still left on the clock.
The Eagles were champions again, for the second time ever in seven years, and by way of one of the most cathartic thrashings the football world has ever seen.
Now it's time for the rematch, only two weeks into the new 2025 NFL season. Will Hurts and the Birds still have Kansas City's number?
Here's the PV staff's picks for Eagles-Chiefs in Week 2...
TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)
RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)
In their Week 1 game against the Chargers, the Chiefs' offense looked sluggish in a way that I haven't seen since Patrick Mahomes has been their starting quarterback. Well, the Super Bowls against the Eagles and Bucs excluded, I guess. Every first down seemed like a struggle, and often necessitated some kind of unsustainable Houdini play by Mahomes. And for good reason. Mahomes aside, they don't have good players.
• The starting receivers are currently Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton. You can find the NFL's starting receivers by team here. How many wide receiver trios would you take over the Chiefs'? Like.. 29? 30? All of them?
• The top two running backs are Kareem Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco. They combined to average 3.7 yards per carry in 2024. They got a combined 10 carries Week 1.
• The offensive line has shaky starters at RT (Jawaan Taylor) and LG (Kingsley Suamataia); and a rookie coming off a major knee injury at LT (Josh Simmons).
• Travis Kelce is still a good tight end, but no longer the elite player he once was.
This is a below-average offense, in my opinion, even with Mahomes running the show.
On the other side of the ball, the Chiefs' defense lost a couple of good starters in free agency in DT Travelle Wharton and S Justin Reid. They were replaced by lesser players in DT Jerry Tillery and second-year S Jaden Hicks.
It was funny to me to see the Chiefs open as favorites in this game (although the line has since shifted to the Eagles). Why would this team be favored? Because the Chiefs have Mahomes and Reid? Didn't we already learn that lesson seven months ago? The Eagles are simply a much better team, and they're going to win comfortably on Sunday. The Chiefs get a late garbage-time TD and two-point conversion to make the score look closer than it is, and the Eagles recover an onsides kick to seal the win. 28-25.
I was originally leaning Chiefs here. Just because I don't think they're bad enough to fall to 0-2 — something they haven't done since 2014. But I honestly don't see how they can win on Sunday. Not because the Eagles are some kind of unbeatable juggernaut, but because the Chiefs are already so banged up and flawed.
The Eagles have a cornerback weakness, but the Chiefs have no good wide receivers. The Eagles didn't generate much pass rush in Week 1 against Dallas, the Chiefs have some holes on the offensive line. The Eagles gave up some big runs to Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams in Week 1, the Chiefs have even worse running backs.
I think Philly should roll to a convincing win here.
The Chiefs aren't at full strength at wide receiver and still have questions about the left side of their OL. The Eagles have had some losses impacting their rushing offense – and potentially Dallas Goedert for this game – while Saquon Barkley didn't have his typical overwhelming numbers against the Cowboys, and CB2 still is still problematic. It'll be loud at Arrowhead, and the Chiefs are staring down their first 0-2 start of the Patrick Mahomes era. The strange thing is – low-scoring, ugly, grind-it-out type of games seem to favor both teams. The Eagles have the superior roster, but the Chiefs are very tough at home. I know the Eagles won there in 2023 with a lesser roster, but my gut tells me Kansas City pulls this one out on its final drive..
This won't be as thorough or cathartic of an Eagles win as Super Bowl LIX was, but I do think they still take this one pretty decisively.
Having Jalen Carter not suspended and available is a huge boost for rolling out that four-man pass rush again, and with Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell patrolling the middle of the field at linebacker, I think they're going to do a lot to keep Patrick Mahomes and a thin-looking Chiefs receiving corps stuck in the mud.
Offensively for the Eagles, I see A.J. Brown definitely getting involved a lot more and the KC defense being able to do little about it. I'm also curious to see how afraid of Saquon Barkley the Chiefs play it this time. In the Super Bowl, they prioritized stopping him at all costs, and they did, but at the expense of getting torched everywhere else across the field.
They learned the hard way, and at the worst time, that the Eagles' offense isn't all Barkley, and I do wonder how well they took that lesson – not that it necessarily means they learned how to overcome it.
