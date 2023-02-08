More Sports:

February 08, 2023

RECAP: Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl chat with Jimmy Kempski

By Jimmy Kempski
020823EaglesSuperBowl Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Here's a picture of the Chiefs' and Eagles' helmets, placed on the ground on each side of the Lombardi trophy, in front of the stadium where the Super Bowl will be played.

Hey did you know that the Philadelphia Eagles have made it back to the Super Bowl? They play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. So we should probably talk about it.

Got questions or comments? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. What are the matchups that favor the Eagles? What matchups favor the Chiefs? Who has the coaching advantage? What has the week in Phoenix been like so far?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. Be sure to join him here.

Jimmy Kempski
