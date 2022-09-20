Eagles-Commanders: An early look at the odds

September 20, 2022
Understandably, the Eagles are opening as huge favorites against Washington on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts turned in his best performance yet under center, Darius Slay hauled in two interceptions and probably should've had at least two more covering Justin Jefferson, and the defense as a whole shut down a high-powered Vikings offense in a 24-7 win that may have cemented the Eagles as the best team in the NFC on Monday night.
How do old friend Carson Wentz and the Commanders look–Ohhh...
lmao carson wentz pic.twitter.com/ylYNNQTwAl— johnny trash (@theMATThatter__) September 18, 2022
In fairness, the Commanders did mount a second-half comeback that fell short in a 36-27 loss to Detroit, and they did beat Doug Pederson's Jacksonville Jaguars the week before. That said, I'm willing to bet that Wentz rather not see Aidan Hutchinson anytime soon.
Aidan Hutchinson has THREE SACKS in the first half 😳 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/PsNZcVHDWO— Overtime (@overtime) September 18, 2022
Here is a quick look at the odds across several sportsbooks:
|Book
|Spread
|Money Line
|Total
|DraftKings
|PHI -6.5
| PHI -260
WSH +220
|49
|FanDuel
|PHI -6.5
|PHI -270
WSH +220
|49.5
|BetMGM
|PHI -6.5
|PHI -275
WSH +225
|49
|UniBet
|PHI -6.5
|PHI -295
WSH +230
|49
|PointsBet
|PHI -6.5
| PHI -275
WSH +230
|49
By comparison, the Eagles opened as 1.5-point favorites for Monday night's win over Minnesota, which was originally sparked by a shaky defensive performance from Philly in Week 1 and a dominant effort by the Vikings over Green Bay.
A lot can change in just a few days, a few hours even. Take Hurts' MVP odds for example.
JALEN HURTS. 53-YARD TD PASS.— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022
📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/DYp0tOlKGX pic.twitter.com/8HRPrWNdli
That #1 guy is pretty good. @JalenHurts— NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2022
📺: #MINvsPHI on ABC
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/DYp0tOlKGX pic.twitter.com/Bgo4JdOFTl
Eagles-Commanders kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday
