Eagles contract candidates: Extend or wait?

At the start of free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles got a contract extension done with NT Jordan Davis, whose deal now runs through the 2029 season. Here we'll look at other notable Eagles contract extension candidates and evaluate whether or not they'll get new deals this offseason.

We'll put each of the following players into one of three buckets: (1) extend, (2) the team will wait, and (3) the player will wait.

iDL Jalen Carter (24)

After an All-Pro season in 2024, Carter's 2025 season got off to a weird, bad start, when he was ejected Week 1 against the Cowboys before either team ran an offensive play after he spit on Dak Prescott. He then proceeded to have a disappointing season, collecting 33 tackles, three sacks, and seven batted passes in 11 games. However, he did block kicks in games against the Rams and Bills that the Eagles might have otherwise lost.

Carter had shoulder issues throughout the 2025 season. He missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury, and then had a procedure on both shoulders following a bad performance against the Chicago Bears Week 13. It's probably worth noting here that Carter led all NFL interior defensive linemen with 1,068 snaps played the prior season in 2024. Much like a heavy workload probably caught up to Saquon Barkley on the offensive side of the ball in 2025, the same thing may have happened to Carter on defense.

Still, even in a down year, Carter is arguably the Eagles' most talented player, on either side of the ball. Opposing offenses must game plan for him first and foremost when facing the Eagles' defense, and his mere presence on the field makes everyone around him better.

#JimmyVerdict: As noted in Thursday's mailbag, Jordan Davis' contract extension actually lowered his cap number in 2026, so there was no holdup getting that done. In Carter's case, any extension is going to raise his 2026 cap number. The A.J. Brown situation probably has to play out one way or another before we see any Carter extension announced. In the meantime, it is an absolute certainty that the Eagles will exercise Carter's fifth-year option by the May 1 deadline. I expect an extension to get done this offseason, but it might take a while. Extend .

iDL Moro Ojomo (24)

During training camp, Ojomo was by far the top "stock up" vote getter in our annual "stock up / stock down" training camp media poll. And sure enough, he had a breakout season, collecting 38 tackles, six sacks, and 12 QB hits while playing 66 percent of the team's defensive snaps. The Eagles were hopeful that he could capably fill in for Milton Williams, who had departed in free agency last offseason, and Ojomo delivered.

The Eagles would undoubtedly like to get something done with Ojomo, but the smart play from Ojomo's camp is probably to wait until free agency next offseason, and cash in, like Williams did.

#JimmyVerdict: If Ojomo patiently waits until 2027 free agency, expect a bidding war for his services, and a payday of at least $20 million per season (and possibly a lot more than that). The player will wait .

EDGE Nolan Smith (25)

Smith had a quiet rookie season in 2023 and his second season in 2024 got off to a slow start. However, the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye in 2024. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks.

Smith entered 2025 as a budding star, and the Eagles' top edge defender. However, he did not have the season that he or the Eagles were hoping for, as he missed five games after aggravating a triceps injury that he suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl. He was also on a pitch count upon his return.

Smith will presumably be healthy to begin next season, and the Eagles will hope he picks up where he left off in 2024. The promise he showed in 2024 will be enough of a no-brainer for the Eagles to exercise his fifth-year option this offseason, especially after the loss of Jaelan Phillips in free agency.

#JimmyVerdict: Smith probably has to prove that he can stay healthy for a full season in 2026 before the Eagles commit big money to him long-term. The team will wait .

RG Tyler Steen (25)

After losing camp battles his first two seasons to Cam Jurgens and Mekhi Becton, Steen finally locked down the starting RG job in 2025. He then led all Eagles offensive players with 1,009 snaps played, and PFF had him down for just 2 sacks allowed.

Though Steen didn't have a ton of highlight reel run blocks like Becton did the previous season, he was effective in pass protection and in my opinion wasn't some sort of obvious liability in the run game. He was fine, especially for a guy in his first season as a regular starter who played exclusively at OT in college.

Steen can build on his 2025 season, and he should be back as a starter once again. He is also more valuable than he has ever been to the Eagles heading into 2026, seeing as Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens limped through injury-plagued seasons in 2025, and aren't certain bets to return to their respective Pro Bowl forms.

#JimmyVerdict: Steen isn't typically mentioned among the Eagles' contract extension candidates, but I believe that extending him now makes a lot of sense, assuming he's not breaking the bank. Extend .

QB Tanner McKee (25)

McKee has looked very good in a bunch of preseason appearances; as well as in some limited regular season playing time in 2024, and for one quarter in his lone start in 2025 when he had DeVonta Smith to throw to. He did not look so good playing behind the Eagles' second string offensive line and backup receivers for three quarters during the Eagles' Week 18 "resting starters" game against the Commanders last season.

McKee has been involved in some trade rumors this offseason (as he was last offseason), and his perceived value is all over the map.

Both McKee and the Eagles are confident in McKee's own abilities, and think that he can start in the NFL.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles won't be offering starting money, and McKee is not going to sign a modest contract extension with a team that employs a starting quarterback making $51 million per year. The player will wait .

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