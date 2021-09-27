More Culture:

September 27, 2021

Alabama's Nick Saban joining Peyton, Eli Manning for Eagles-Cowboys 'Monday Night Football' broadcast

Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson will all perform under the gaze of their former college coach

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV NFL
Nick Saban Eagles MNF Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will join Peyton and Eli Manning for their alternate broadcast of the Eagles-Cowboys 'Monday Night Football' game.

The Eagles and Cowboys will meet on "Monday Night Football" for an early season, NFC East matchup that figures to have major playoff implications over the course of the season.

The game represents a huge stage for a trio of Eagles players who came to the NFL from the University of Alabama. 

Quarterback Jalen Hurts played three seasons with the Crimson Tide, rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith starred there and won a national championship on the way to a Heisman Trophy, and lineman Landon Dickerson was a glue guy at Alabama who will be called into action Monday night to fill in for an injured Brandon Brooks.

No pressure, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be joining the alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

The legendary Alabama coach will be among four guests who join the Manning brothers during the course of the broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The others have not yet been announced.

"Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" has been a ratings hit through the first two weeks of the NFL season, offering an alternative to the main ESPN broadcast led by Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Though the lion's share of viewers tune in to the main broadcast, a growing number have flipped over to the looser presentation with the Mannings.

Last Monday night's game between the Packers and Lions drew 13.8 million total viewers, but the Manning broadcast pulled 1.9 million on its own, a 138% increase from the 800,000 who watched the Week 1 game. 

"Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends," ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said.

Saban famously benched Jalen Hurts in the middle of the 2018 National Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs, favoring Tua Tagovailoa to close out a thriller that delivered Alabama a title in a 26-23 overtime victory. Hurts subsequently transferred to the University of Oklahoma, where he played his final season before entering the NFL Draft.

Including Monday night's Eagles-Cowboys game, the Manning brothers are slated to call eight more games this season.

Eagles fans watching the Manning broadcast may have to plug their ears through Eli's inevitable grumblings about Philadelphia fans, although he may have a funny story or two to share, and it may be more subdued since the game tonight is in Dallas.

This is the latest game in a brutal stretch for the Eagles, who are coming off a loss to San Francisco and face four difficult opponents in the Cowboys, Chiefs, undefeated Panthers and defending champion Buccaneers over the next several weeks. A win would go a long way.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV NFL Philadelphia Dallas cowboys Eagles Nick Saban Eli Manning Peyton Manning

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 3 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Cowboys
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_sack_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022040.jpg

Sponsored

Participate in National Recovery Month
Purchased - Friends supporting each other sunset

Education

School District of Philadelphia changes schedule to add professional development for teachers
School hours

Prevention

Evidence shows that, yes, masks prevent COVID-19 – and surgical masks are the way to go
Face mask on blue background

Entertainment

Will Smith to kick off book tour for memoir in Philadelphia
Will Smith Book Tour

Festivals

Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in the Philadelphia region this fall
Philadelphia Oktoberfest 2021

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 23h

FOR SALE! 1 bed on high floor of Academy House w/ city views. Open kitchen w/ breakfast bar, laminate “wood” floors, and flexible floorplan. 24 hour doorman, on-site parking available, fitness & aquatic center, on-site management. 624 sqft | $215,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved