Eagles Week 1 stock watch: Jalen Hurts just wins, defensive line is atrocious in opening win

It started Thursday night with the Eagles' best defensive player spitting on the Cowboys' quarterback, turned into a high-powered offensive shootout and ended with a dramatic stand by the Eagles' young secondary early Friday morning.
It was a game that had zero punts for the first 42 minutes and eight scoring drives in a row before a lightning delay took the wind from the sails of both offenses. There was not a touchdown pass in the game.
But at the end of a once in a lifetime NFL season opener, the Eagles prevailed 24-20 over their rivals from Dallas. And then everyone in Philadelphia went to bed and set their alarms for as late as they possibly could.
As we do every week, here's a look at a player who continues to find ways to improve his stock, and a position group that the Eagles will need to see some extreme improvement from in the coming weeks:
How can someone who won Super Bowl MVP have room for their stock up. Where else does it have to go?
Well, Hurts somehow became an afterthought this offseason, with quarterback rankings across the internet during the offseason disrespecting the Eagles' star by ranking him well below the elite QBs in the NFL, as low as 9th or even 13th.
The stat lines and perhaps the eye test don't reveal a quarterback who is going to throw for 5,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in a season. But Hurts is a winner. And that's not a diminishment of his talents.
Against the Cowboys in Week 1 Hurts was magnificent and in total control, despite lacking the requisite stud passing numbers. He ran for two touchdowns, making quick work of over-pursuit in the first half and totaling 65 rushing yards on 11 carries (and was actually the game's leading rusher before the end of game kneel-downs). He converted all of the Eagles' "tush push" attempts. He did not turn the ball over. He was efficient, completing 19 of 23 passes — and his incompletions were drops or throwaways.
This was a pretty good sling of the football:
Hurts will continue to be a fantasy darling, thanks to his rushing ability and to the "tush push." And whether you believe the Eagles roster is too good for Hurts to be considered as a great quarterback — despite the overwhelming winning — the QB doesn't need to let it rip. Not yet at least.
There are a lot of things to worry about as the passing game was far from impressive, but Hurts was. It's early. And Super Bowl champions need to have a variety of ways they can win.
It would be shocking if you're reading this and don't already know that before a single football was snapped Thursday night, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter — and a leading candidate to be defensive player of the year — was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott.
The consequences for this embarrassing and stupid emotional reaction were felt all over the field (and could also be felt in Carter's bank account if he gets fined this week).
Prescott was rarely under pressure all game. In fact the Eagles' defensive line had zero sacks in the game and put some extra stress on the secondary to try and keep up with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.
The best chance the Eagles had for a sack was an atrociously missed tackle by Jordan Davis:
The lack of Carter created a trickle-down effect with Davis and Moro Ojomo playing nearly every snap — something neither has experience with, ever. Vic Fangio's patented four-man rush was no more than a mild annoyance for the already solid Dallas offensive line.
With a full complement of defensive tackles, the Eagles have the luxury of making sure that either Davis or Carter are on the field at all times and are relatively rested. With Carter bounced from the game the Cowboys had little resistance up the middle when Davis — not known for his endurance – may have needed a breather.
Davis and the rest of the line were manhandled all night, here's an example of how:
Last season, the Eagles' defense allowed the ninth fewest yards per carry (4.3) and the 10th fewest yards per game (104.2) on the ground. Two borderline washed running backs in Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams combined to run for 107 yards, a 5.6 per carry average.
One of the main concerns for an otherwise totally loaded roster was the lack of pass rushers on the 2025 roster. Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and Milton Williams weren't really replaced, and it looks like it might be hard for the Eagles to replace the 16.5 sacks that trio generated in 2024.
Credit is due to journeyman defensive tackle Byron Young, who was on the field as a result of the Carter ejection and forced a key fumble — recovered by Quinyon Mitchell in the third quarter.
They also better hope Carter isn't suspended for his spit take.
