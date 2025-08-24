More Sports:

August 24, 2025

Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

An ongoing updated transaction tracker for Eagles cuts and waives going into Tuesday's deadline for NFL teams to have 53-man rosters.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060325_Nick-Sirianni-Howie-Roseman-EaglesTrainingCamp_Claggett-3.JPG Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman have some decisions to make before Tuesday's 4 p.m. roster cutdown deadline to 53.

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. As reports of cuts trickle in, we'll update them here.

• The Eagles announced that they waived S Lewis Cine, who was on crutches following the Eagles' third preseason game against the Jets. Cine had an INT during the game, but failed to stand out in any meaningful way during training camp.

MORE: Updated depth chart, after each cut

