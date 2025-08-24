Eagles 'cut down to 53' tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles (and the rest of the NFL's teams, for that matter) have to cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday. As reports of cuts trickle in, we'll update them here.



• The Eagles announced that they waived S Lewis Cine, who was on crutches following the Eagles' third preseason game against the Jets. Cine had an INT during the game, but failed to stand out in any meaningful way during training camp.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader