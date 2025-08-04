Eagles DB Cooper DeJean can 'be a good safety,' Vic Fangio says, but he's not moving there full time

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had an idea last year about one player's potential to learn, and maybe thrive in, a new role. Turns out, Fangio's instincts were superb.

Zack Baun, a reserve edge rusher and special-teamer for his first four years with the Saints, became an overnight superstar at inside linebacker thanks to Fangio's foresight. Signed to a 1-year deal, Baun became an All Pro for a Super Bowl champion defense and signed a blockbuster deal in the offseason.

Two years ago, as Miami's defensive coordinator, Fangio's similar vision led Andrew Van Ginkel into playing both inside and outside linebacker, having six sacks and an interception, and parlaying that versatility for the Dolphins into a major free-agent deal with the Vikings.

This year, Cooper DeJean is Fangio's latest positional versatility experiment. DeJean isn't leaving the slot cornerback spot he played masterfully last year as a rookie, but he's also practicing at safety when the Eagles are in base defense with a five-man defensive line and no slot cornerback.

Fangio keeps helping his players get richer.

DeJean played mostly corner at Iowa, so this is the most extensive action he's seen at safety of his career. During OTAs, he practiced at nickel, safety and outside corner. At camp, though, he has exclusively been deployed at nickel and safety.

Fangio on Monday appeared encouraged by DeJean's progress at safety, and give himself a hat tip in the process.

"Just like I thought, he can be a good safety," Fangio said. "Just the other day we had a route that we struggled with last year in games to pick up, and he did it like he had been a safety his whole life. He'll be a good safety if we ever need him there."

And they surely could need him there. Right now, Fangio and his staff are evaluating third-year safety Sydney Brown and rookie Drew Mukuba to play opposite Reed Blankenship in nickel defense, which was their heaviest personnel grouping last year. But Mukuba is working his way back from a shoulder injury and was limited Monday after missing some practices while Brown, who was on PUP at this time last year, is really getting his first camp experience in Fangio's defense.

Given Mukuba's smaller frame and Brown's struggle with injuries in two seasons, it makes sense to have DeJean there in base defenses and, if need be, to see if he could assume an expanded role there.

"I've definitely gotten more comfortable," DeJean said. "It took a few practices to get comfortable back there, to understand how much space you’re working with, reading run-pass from a different perspective. Took a few practices, but I'm definitely definitely starting to feel more comfortable at that position."

Make no mistake, DeJean is still logging most of his reps at nickel. But preseason games are meant for evaluation, so even though starters and players of Cooper's caliber are often held out of preseason games, Fangio said DeJean could "possibly" see some action at safety in the preseason.

Fortunately for DeJean, there are similarities to playing nickel and safety that have helped him in his transition.



"There’s definitely some similarities when I'm rolling down [into the box], some of the same responsibilities," he said. "The difference is just playing a half [of the field] from that [safety] position covering a route with more space. But there are some similarities."

DeJean knew exactly which route Fangio was referencing that he played correctly in a recent practice.

"The first time I got that route I didn’t play it too well," DeJean recalled. "So that was one of the first days. As we’ve gone on I've got more and more comfortable just seeing that route a few times and being patient in covering that route, and watching it and seeing it on tape has helped me out, too."



SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports