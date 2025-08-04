Eagles game balls: Speedy WR Giles Jackson flashes, CB Quinyon Mitchell nabs another pick

As Thursday's preseason opener for the Eagles creeps closer, the team was back in pads on Monday for a long practice featuring plenty of team drills but not very many highlight-reel plays.

But there were a few moments that drew some applause from the crowd at the NovaCare Complex, including a bomb touchdown and a nifty interception. Both players mostly responsible for those two plays get the game balls for the day, so here we go:

Offense: Giles Jackson, WR

With Danny Gray being waived last week, rookie free agent Giles Jackson could now be the fastest receiver in camp. The former Washington wideout clocked 4.4 speed at his Pro Day.

But it wasn't just his blistering speed on display, as he also showcased savvy downfield tracking and body adjustment when reeling in a touchdown bomb of about 50 yards in a "live series" on a pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a very rare deep shot at Eagles camp that connected.

Jackson had cornerback Parry Nickerson beaten by a step down the left sideline, but DTR's pass was thrown more to the inside than outside, forcing Jackson to turn his body to bring in the high-arcing throw over his shoulder. On a day when DeVonta Smith put on a route-running clinic to get open for Jalen Hurts on for several short-to-intermediate throws in live drills, Jackson still brings home the game ball for making the sweetest catch of the practice.

Despite his speed, Jackson is a long shot to make the 53-man roster. He was even't part of the team's initial UFDA class, as he made the team after a tryout at rookie camp. But he can also return punts, giving him some additional versatility. Definitely someone to watch in the preseason with eyes on the practice squad.