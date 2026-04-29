Eagles draft grade roundup

In case you missed our draft grades on Sunday, make sure you go check those out. Done? Cool. Here we'll show how analysts around the country graded the Eagles' draft, and add some commentary of our own.

As draft week kicked off, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that A.J. Brown would very likely be in a Patriots uniform for 2026, though any trade would come after June 1, which means $43 million in dead cap money could be split between years. We've heard the Brown trade rumors for months, but this firmed things up a bit. So it was no surprise when Philadelphia moved up three spots to No. 20 to stop Makai Lemon's mini slide. If you have any doubt a trade-up was needed to get him, look no further than the video circulating of Lemon on the phone with the Steelers, who had intended to take him at No. 21 before they learned the Eagles had jumped the line. Lemon (No. 11 on my board) is a tough, physical receiver despite his 5-11, 192-pound frame. He snags the ball on the run and turns upfield through traffic without fear, helping him to 1,156 yards in the 2025 season. He will match well with DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Eli Stowers is another playmaker for the Sean Mannion offense, and he can be Dallas Goedert's future replacement. Goedert is back, but he's 31 years old and on a one-year deal. Next up, offensive tackle support with Markel Bell. Remember, general manager Howie Roseman likes to draft for future needs. There's no guarantee that Stowers takes over for Goedert or Bell develops enough to take one of the tackle spots when 35-year-old Lane Johnson retires, but putting resources into those positions on Day 2 is good work by the Eagles front office. Bell is still developing, but he did a good job manning left tackle at Miami. Philly went down the board for him, but the top OTs were gone. Cole Payton probably won't beat out Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton for QB2 behind Jalen Hurts, but he ran for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. I think Mannion could use him in some packages. Payton runs a 4.56 at 232 pounds, so I'm envisioning some sort of Taysom Hill role in Philadelphia. As a passer, he's very accurate despite a long delivery. The rest of the Day 3 bunch is filled with dart throws: Micah Morris is athletic, Uar Bernard has some intriguing physical traits, and Keyshawn James-Newby was unstoppable at the end of last season (4.5 sacks over the final five games). To cap it off, remember that the Eagles made a draft-weekend trade for Jonathan Greenard. They sent a pair of third-rounders (one in 2027) to Minnesota for Greenard and a seventh-rounder (used on Cole Wisniewski). Greenard had just three sacks last season after hitting at least 12 in the previous two years, but he's an instant starter for Vic Fangio.

#JimmySays: More accurately, Adam Schefter parroted what Eagles beat writers have been saying about A.J. Brown all offseason. Sorry, that just rankled me, lol.

On the point that Mannion could use Payton in some packages as a runner, the Eagles' season is probably over before it begins if Jalen Hurts doesn't put his running talents to use once again after taking a year off from running in 2025.

The Eagles jumped ahead of the in-state rival Steelers for Lemon, sending two fourth-rounders to division foe Dallas to add the ultra-competitive receiver, giving up draft capital to secure a potential replacement for A.J. Brown despite Lemon's average athleticism. Stowers was an excellent pick in the second round as a combo slot receiver/tight end, and the 6-9, 346-pound Bell should become at least a solid swing tackle. Their Day 2 grade also reflects their acquisition of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips in exchange for a third-round choice last season; he had two sacks in eight games with the Eagles before leaving as a free agent. Even beyond the Lemon deal, Philly ended up dealing away a good chunk of its Day 3 capital, including a fifth-round pick sent to the Packers for receiver Dontayvion Wicks and fifth- and seventh-round picks given to the Vikings for Sam Howell last August. I projected the Eagles to take the left-handed Payton with the 178th overall pick in my seven-round mock as a long-term investment. Morris has starting potential, and Wisniewski's nose for the ball and secure tackling could make him a similar late-round value as Reed Blankenship. Bernard's a Nigerian prospect with little football experience but superior athleticism; the Eagles are surely hoping this international pick is as successful as the selection of left tackle Jordan Mailata back in 2018.

#JimmySays: Writing for NFL.com, Reuter's lowest grade for any team was a B. I do have two gripes here:

• It seems like the Eagles' grade was negatively affected here by their trade for Phillips? Is my reading of that correct? Anyway, yeah, they got a good player (though perhaps with underwhelming surface-level sack numbers) for half a season for a third-round pick (87th overall), and then lost him in free agency. However, they're also going to get a third-round comp pick in return for losing him, which will be in the 97-100 range, but in what is widely considered a far better draft. Now, if you want to say that they gave up too much for Jonathan Greenard, alright, but trading for Phillips was fine.

• It was always going to be highly predictable that the Lemon pick would be viewed as an A.J. Brown replacement, which in my opinion (a) is unfair to Lemon, but also (b) not really accurate, as DeVonta Smith will really be the one taking on the alpha role in the Eagles' passing offense.

Bracing for a post-A.J. Brown world (reportedly), the Eagles traded with the Cowboys and moved up to take Makai Lemon out of USC. Lemon’s fit is interesting in Philadelphia, mostly because I see him doing his best work out of the slot and Jalen Hurts prefers to do his work to the outside. Having said that, Lemon’s yards-after-catch ability is a welcome new element for an Eagles offense that felt stagnant last season. Eli Stowers might have a ways to go as a blocker, but he is an outright ridiculous athlete who plays that way on the field. He is such a fluid mover in a big frame and he can quickly move forward with the ball in his hands after the catch. Stowers will have to work into a role and might take some time, but he is a potential power slot type who could have one of the highest ceilings at his position in the NFL if his blocking hits just average. I’m a big fan and I’m excited to watch his development, and the Eagles took him in a proper spot. The Markel Bell selection had me double-checking to see if Jeff Stoutland was still coaching in Philadelphia. Bell has monster size and could (finally) be the Lane Johnson succession plan the Eagles have needed. Cole Payton is a great athlete who is still unrefined on the real quarterback things at this point. He can create with his legs and has the size to take hits and work between the tackles. There’s a chance at a Taysom Hill-like career for him, with maybe more if he continues to get more comfortable as a thrower and progressing from the pocket. His addition makes me very curious about what happens with Tanner McKee. Most interesting pick: Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria Another selection for the Eagles out of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Bernard made a statement during his workout for NFL teams when he tested like a truly rare athlete (his clocked 4.63-second 40-yard-dash time was a record for players over 300 pounds). Bernard is a long way away from being a contributor — he has never played a snap of American football — but he’s a ball of clay I’m sure Vic Fangio and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt can’t wait to work with.

#JimmySays: It is correct that the addition of Lemon will challenge Hurts' willingness (or lack thereof) to adequately use the middle of the field.

They jumped the Steelers for slot receiver extraordinaire Makai Lemon 20th overall (sic). Second-round TE Eli Stowers projects as quite a weapon, even if he’s ultimately a plus-sized receiver. Mammoth fourth-round (sic) OT Markel Bell might inherit RT Lane Johnson’s job one day − soon. And leave it to EVP/GM Howie Roseman to also acquire a Pro Bowl pass rusher (Jonathan Greenard) at the cost of two third-rounders. WR A.J. Brown is almost certainly soon be (sic) a goner, while presumably fetching prized 2027 draft assets, but Philly seems pretty well positioned to evolve effectively without him.

#JimmySays: The main argument against trading A.J. Brown is that doing so makes the wide receiving corps worse (duh). And I agree, it does, certainly on paper. But he also moped through an entire season while showing questionable effort and body language on the field; and causing an assortment of distractions off of it. The Eagles' wide receiver position is a significant downgrade from the 2022/2023/2024 teams with A.J. Brown. But is it really a big downgrade from the 2025 A.J. Brown experience?

Lemon: With the Steelers needing wide receiver, the Eagles jumped Pittsburgh to take the sliding Lemon. This is good value at a position of need for Philadelphia, as has often been the case in recent years. With a potential A.J. Brown trade looming, Lemon adds a player who can make tough catches over the middle of the field, as he recorded 10 receptions on 14 contested targets in 2025. Stowers: Stowers is a natural, versatile athlete with a high usage rate over the past two seasons, projecting to a contributing NFL role. He is best utilized as a backfield or big-slot option rather than as an in-line blocker, where his impact is limited. Bell: Bell's size is a rare trait, even at the NFL level. He is a better athlete than expected for his frame, but limitations in foot speed and flexibility could impact his ability to develop into a full-time starter. Payton: In a world where people like to force “the next Taysom Hill” each draft season, Payton actually has the ingredients to potentially be worthy of that comparison. He is a well-above-average athlete for the position and a decent enough passer (lefty) to play as an H-back and even a dropback quarterback in a pinch. However, his play as a quarterback under pressure against NFL-caliber competition is still quite unproven. Morris: Morris logged 803 snaps in 2025 and earned a 72.0 PFF grade, driven largely by his pass protection. His 83.7 pass-blocking grade ranked 34th among qualifying interior linemen, and he allowed pressure on just 1.0% of pass-blocking snaps (tied for ninth) with a 2.55% loss rate (27th). His impact was more limited in the run game, where he posted a 67.2 run-blocking grade (tied for 113th) and an 11.9% impact run-block rate (tied for 128th). At 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, he brings size and stability in pass protection, which aligns with his No. 242 ranking on PFF’s Big Board as a depth interior lineman with pass-game value. Wisniewski: Wisniewski projects as a box safety with good awareness and the ability to match up with tight ends, though limited range may cap his role. James-Newby: James-Newby produced elite pass-rush output over the past three seasons, as he recorded 168 pressures, which leads all levels of football in that span. The former Lobo has below-average size and must address a 28.8% missed tackle rate, but his pass-rushing ability gives him sleeper potential.

#JimmySays: What about Uar?!

That aside, on the point that the Eagles typically land players at spots later in the first round than consensus projection, here are their last five first round picks, and where Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper, and Dane Brugler each had them ranked on their final big boards:

Eagles selection Jeremiah Kiper Brugler Makai Lemon - 20th 12 11 13 Jihaad Campbell - 31st 12 21 14 Quinyon Mitchell - 22nd 12 20 11 Jalen Carter - 9th 6 1 3 Nolan Smith - 30th 13 12 11



There are some crusty old scouts on Twitter that do not like when consensus rankings are used to judge whether a pick was a steal or a reach, and to some degree I get that. It's not the Bible. But also, the Eagles have definitely gotten some steals relative to consensus and those guys usually pan out.

Allow me to say the line. Howie did it again. This time Eagles GM Howie Roseman moved up to scoop a falling Makai Lemon. He has made acquiring a marquee faller an annual affair, and this one just so happened to cover up the massive hole that’s about to be left by A.J. Brown’s departure. Roseman also got my TE2 of the class, Eli Stowers, who should take over the starting role in 2027, when Dallas Goedert hits free agency. Cole Payton is quietly one of the most interesting picks of the class. All eyes are on Jalen Hurts this year, with many calling it a make-or-break season for him. Just like they did with Carson Wentz, the Eagles aren’t going into that type of season without an ace up their sleeves. Payton is a rugged dual-threat passer who bombed the ball downfield with stunning accuracy and frequency in 2025. At 6’3/232, he also has the build of a potential tush pusher.

#JimmySays: Under-over, number of games "ace up their sleeve" Cole Payton is active in 2026: 1.5.

The Eagles seemingly started planning for life after A.J. Brown in this draft, moving up a few spots in the first round to grab USC receiver Makai Lemon before adding an uber-athletic “move” tight end in Eli Stowers in the second. This new duo should help Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense find more efficiency over the middle of the field, where both Lemon and Stowers are at their best. The additions of both Miami tackle Markell Bell and Georgia guard Micah Morris bolster the team’s offensive line, and snagging North Dakota State quarterback Cole Payton keeps the lights on in their so-called “quarterback factory.” Payton’s a highly athletic Taysom Hill–type quarterback who not only attacks defenses deep with his arm, but can make them pay with his legs. Add in the team’s draft weekend trade for Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (the Eagles gave up a third-rounder this year and a third-rounder next year) and, once again, I come away impressed with a Howie Roseman haul.

#JimmySays: As noted above, whether Hurts can work the middle of the field more than he has is (rightfully) a narrative that already existed before the draft and is only picking up more steam. Multiple people noted it in their draft grades, and justifiably so.

The Eagles’ draft class is filled with intrigue. After doing dirty business with the hated Cowboys to trade up in the first round, the team finalized its post–A.J. Brown plans by selecting Lemon, the savvy playmaker with reliable hands. It’s going to be difficult to replace Brown’s production if he is traded after June 1, but the Eagles are in a good spot with the trio of Lemon, DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Philadelphia also added Stowers to give Jalen Hurts another playmaker. After GM Howie Roseman delivered in the draft, it’s on Hurts (and new OC Sean Mannion) to take this offense to another level, with or without Brown. Adding some drama, Roseman took a flyer on Payton, a dual-threat quarterback with upside.

#JimmySays: What's the drama with Payton?

Trading up to select a receiver effectively cements the idea that A.J. Brown is on the way out. The Eagles will reportedly ship their star pass-catcher to the Patriots later this offseason, so it makes sense to find a replacement. It was far from a guarantee that Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner as college football's top wide receiver, would be available this late in the first round, so moving up three spots to get him is justifiable and makes this a great value pick. Selecting a tight end one day later only strengthens that narrative. The Eagles are loading up on weapons for Jalen Hurts. Drafting Eli Stowers also creates a succession plan for Dallas Goedert, who may not have more than one year left. The Eagles might also have a Lane Johnson successor lined up in Markel Bell, who joins the team as the tallest tackle in the draft class at 6-foot-9. Oh, and stop me if you've heard this before, but the Eagles drafted a North Dakota State quarterback. Cole Payton will not be expected to turn in a Carson Wentz-like career, but as a prolific southpaw, he is a fun fifth-round pick nonetheless. Philly's quarterback room is pretty loaded already, so Payton is nothing more than a fourth-stringer as a rookie.

#JimmySays: I would say that if Goedert is on the team in 2027 then Stowers will have shown absolutely nothing as a rookie.

Overall GPA of the media outlets above: 3.47

Here's a little more comprehensive chart of draft grades. The Eagles finished 8th.

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