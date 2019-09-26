Eagles fan suffered fatal heart attack at Sunday's Lions game

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man who died Sunday after suffering a heart attack during the Eagles-Lions game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Marco Bianchi, 38, of Pike Creek, Delaware, had the heart attack in Section 131, a friend of his said on Twitter.

An obituary from Doherty Funeral Homes said Bianchi was a graduate of St. Joe's University and had been working as a banking analyst at JP Morgan Chase.

"Marco’s passions were wine-making, playing basketball and beer pong, preparing elaborate meals for Sunday dinners, and most of all, spending time with his family and friends," the obituary read. "You knew Marco was near if the music was playing and the wine glass was full."



In lieu of flowers, Bianchi's family has asked for donations to be made to the American Heart Association (or by mail here: P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693).

Funeral and visitation information can be found here.