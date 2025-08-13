Eagles game balls: The new guy looks good on defense, the big guy stands out on offense

The Eagles and Browns held their first of two joint practices in South Philly on Wednesday ahead of their preseason game this weekend.

The Browns actually looked like the better team on both sides of the ball, which is interesting because they're expected to fare far worse this season. But it's just practice. No reason to worry, right?

There were many more highlight plays (including a few interceptions and sacks of Jalen Hurts) from the Cleveland side, but with a longer practice and a lot more reps available for players on both teams — with simultaneous drills and plays going on side by side on two football fields — there were Eagles players who stood out.

Here's a look at one from each side of the football:

Offense: Johnny Wilson, WR

Less than a week after he caught three passes for 73 yards in the preseason opener, Wilson was once again starring against another team's defense, making a strong case to be the team's WR4 when training camp breaks.

Wilson had two impressive plays on the day, each spotlighting his size and delicate hands.

The first came in 7-on-7 drills early in practice. Tanner McKee uncorked a ball that looked like it might be heading right for the sideline, but Wilson outstretched his hands and used all of his 6-foot-6 frame to bring down the pass with Browns veteran cornerback Tony Brown II in tight coverage. The snag would have been good for around 30 yards.

When the full teams assembled for lengthy 11-on-11 sessions, Hurts and the first-team offense looked deep for Wilson, who hauled in another high ball where only he could catch it, with his back to the quarterback, as he sprinted down the left sideline. That play, too, was for 25 or 30 yards.

Wilson was already expected to make the team, fresh off being a sixth-round pick last spring. His case has been strengthened and he's taken advantage of ample playing time, as A.J. Brown sat out practices again Wednesday.

Honorable mention: Dallas Goedert (four catches on the day), A.J. Dillon (had a nice touchdown grab in the red zone as well as a one-cut run between the tackles).

Defense: Jakorian Bennett, CB

Philly sports fans have a default setting — worry. And with the defending Super Bowl champions sporting few holes on the roster as they prepare for another run, the second outside cornerback spot (opposite Quinyon Mitchell, with Cooper DeJean playing in the slot, or at safety) is clearly the biggest Chicken Little situation.

Against the Bengals last week, both Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo looked pretty bad. And neither has stood out so far in training camp. Which is why Howie Roseman decided to pull the trigger on a rare player-for-player trade with the Raiders, sending Thomas Booker IV to Las Vegas in exchange for the former fourth-round cornerback Bennett.

He's been on the field this week getting his first action with the Eagles, and he made a big play against the Browns, with Shedeur Sanders under center. Bennett made an impressive pass break up in tight coverage against Jerry Jeudy, who had a big day for Cleveland. Jeudy made a few plays against Mitchell and beat him badly in a one-on-one drill early in the morning (though Mitchell would get revenge on the next rep).

Bennett could get himself into the mix to start with plays like this. In two seasons with Vegas, Bennett has broken up 11 passes in 871 combined snaps. He has seven career NFL starts.

Honorable mention: Josh Uche (had a "sack' against Joe Flacco), Zack Baun (had a pass break up and near interception in 7-on-7s).

