Eagles gameday open thread: Week 3 at Saints

After a satisfying Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil and a choke-job loss Week 2 at home against the Atlanta Falcons, The Philadelphia Eagles are 1-1 heading into New Orleans to face the surprisingly explosive Saints Week 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.



The Eagles initially listed just two players — WRs A.J. Brown and Johnny Wilson — but the team added S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the list mid-week. He's active. Brown won't be available for the second straight week, meaning that the Eagles will likely try to lean on their rushing attack. The Saints had double-digit players on their injury report. Do-everything guy Taysom Hill won't play. You can find the Eagles' and Saints' inactives here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles are going to have their hands full dealing with a Saints offense that has shredded each of their first two opponents. In the run game they have a nice mix of shiftiness (Alvin Kamara) and power (Jamaal Williams and Taysom Hill). In the passing game, Derek Carr is off to a fantastic start in a new offense being run by Klint Kubiak. Carr's best targets are the smooth route-running Chris Olave and the speedy Rashid Shaheed. The Eagles' defense through the first two weeks has looked a whole like like they did to close the 2023 season, which is to say they've been bad.

On the other side of the ball, with Brown out Jalen Hurts may have to be special to match the Saints' scoring. In addition to leaning on the run game, he'll rely on DeVonta Smith. And might we finally see Dallas Goedert get involved in a meaningful way?



The Eagles are 2.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 3 picks around the NFL here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

