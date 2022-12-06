More Sports:

December 06, 2022

Eagles-Giants: A look at the odds

The Eagles, coming off a huge win over the Titans, are 6.5-7 point favorites going into the Meadowlands.

By Nick Tricome
Eagles WR A.J. Brown and PR Britain Covey during pregame introductions against the Titans Sunday at the Linc.

An NFC East matchup in the Meadowlands awaits, one featuring an Eagles team continuing to roll against a Giants squad that has stumbled of late. 

The Eagles, at 11-1 and at the top of the NFC, are coming off a massive 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in which the defense stymied star running back Derrick Henry while Jalen Hurts went off for 380 yards passing.

The Giants, meanwhile, are coming off a tie against the Commanders, have been banged up of late, and are 1-3-1 in their last five after a surprising 6-1 start. 

New York's magic might be running out, and the Eagles can really make sure of that Sunday with a big divisional win. 

Going into the afternoon contest, the Eagles are either a 6.5-7 point favorite depending on the sportsbook.

Here's a look at several:

 Book Spread Money LineTotal (O/U) 
DraftKings PHI -6.5  PHI -300
NYG +250		45
FanDuel  PHI -6.5PHI -290
NYG +235		 45.5
BetMGM PHI -7 PHI -300
NYG +240		45.5
UniBetPHI -7PHI -315
NYG +245 		 45.5
 PointsBetPHI -7 PHI -300
NYG +240		45.5

Much like the Titans, the Giants' offense relies on its rushing attack and their star running back Saquon Barkley. 

If Jonathan Gannon's unit can take away run, just like it did when it held Henry to just 11 carries and 30 yards, then the defensive line should be able to feast away on a Daniel Jones who is lacking reliable pass-catching options due to injury. 

The offense, meanwhile, pick your poison at this rate. Hurts and co. can run you into the ground like they did Week 12 against the Packers or they can punish you through the air with constant big-play threats in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and maybe Quez Watkins if he's healthy

The Eagles are running with one of the league's most complete offenses right now, and that's highly dangerous for the rest of the league. 

Nick Tricome
