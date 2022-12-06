Eagles-Giants: A look at the odds

An NFC East matchup in the Meadowlands awaits, one featuring an Eagles team continuing to roll against a Giants squad that has stumbled of late.

The Eagles, at 11-1 and at the top of the NFC, are coming off a massive 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans in which the defense stymied star running back Derrick Henry while Jalen Hurts went off for 380 yards passing.

The Giants, meanwhile, are coming off a tie against the Commanders, have been banged up of late, and are 1-3-1 in their last five after a surprising 6-1 start.

New York's magic might be running out, and the Eagles can really make sure of that Sunday with a big divisional win.

Going into the afternoon contest, the Eagles are either a 6.5-7 point favorite depending on the sportsbook.

Here's a look at several:

Book Spread Money Line Total (O/U) DraftKings PHI -6.5 PHI -300

NYG +250 45 FanDuel PHI -6.5 PHI -290

NYG +235 45.5 BetMGM PHI -7 PHI -300

NYG +240 45.5 UniBet PHI -7 PHI -315

NYG +245 45.5 PointsBet PHI -7 PHI -300

NYG +240 45.5

Much like the Titans, the Giants' offense relies on its rushing attack and their star running back Saquon Barkley.

If Jonathan Gannon's unit can take away run, just like it did when it held Henry to just 11 carries and 30 yards, then the defensive line should be able to feast away on a Daniel Jones who is lacking reliable pass-catching options due to injury.

The offense, meanwhile, pick your poison at this rate. Hurts and co. can run you into the ground like they did Week 12 against the Packers or they can punish you through the air with constant big-play threats in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and maybe Quez Watkins if he's healthy.

The Eagles are running with one of the league's most complete offenses right now, and that's highly dangerous for the rest of the league.

