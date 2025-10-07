Eagles-Giants Week 6 odds preview: Birds are favored to recover from Denver collapse

The Eagles finally lost.

Really, they had been tempting fate since the season began and were getting away with it. But this past Sunday came back around and hit them hard with a 21-17 collapse against the Broncos.

They let a 14-point lead vanish, A.J. Brown let a potential dagger sail over his head, and though it's an argument that no NFL team wants to fall back on, a very questionable rescinding of an intentional grounding call didn't do them any favors either.

They played with fire. They finally got burnt, and now they're 4-1. The Eagles don't have much time to dwell on it, though, or course correct, as they're right back up against the rival New York Giants on a short week Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

The Eagles seem a mess right now, but the Giants aren't great. So, once again, the Birds are the betting favorites quickly approaching Week 6 in the Meadowlands.

Here's a look at the betting odds, money lines, and total points over/unders for Thursday night...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 PHI -395

NYG +310 41.5 FanDuel PHI -7.5 PHI -400

NYG +315 41.5 BetRivers PHI -7.5 PHI -420

NYG +295 41.5 BetMGM PHI -7 PHI -400

NYG +310 41.5 ESPN BET PHI -7.5 PHI -400

NYG +300 41.5

*Lines as of Monday, Oct. 6

The Giants beat the Chargers at home two weeks ago with a boost from promoting rookie Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback. They lost their star receiver Malik Nabers for the season, though, with a torn ACL and meniscus. Then this week, they crashed back to earth with a 26-14 loss to the Saints in New Orleans.

But for as underwhelming as they are, the Giants do have parts of their team that shouldn't be dismissed, certainly not by the Eagles right now.

Dart, similar to Bo Nix, will use his legs if the play breaks down and salvage something at the last second, and running back Cam Skattebo can truck his way through traffic as a big part of New York's offense.

Defensively, the Giants will have their leading pass rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter off the edge, and Dexter Lawrence in the trenches.

Before, they wouldn't have figured to be much of a problem for the Eagles' offensive line, but they just haven't been their elite selves this season between Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Jordan Mailata.

Wear and tear might have caught up and is taking its toll. Disconnect might be rooting elsewhere as well between quarterback Jalen Hurts and top receiver A.J. Brown, and all the while, Saquon Barkley still hasn't cracked that big run like he did so many times last season.

The Eagles are the better team than the Giants on paper.

In practice, from what they've shown so far, maybe it's not that clear-cut.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports