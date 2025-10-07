More Sports:

October 07, 2025

Eagles-Giants Week 6 odds preview: Birds are favored to recover from Denver collapse

The Eagles let last Sunday get away, and now face a short week going up against the Giants Thursday night at MetLife.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Broncos-Week-5-NFL-2025.jpg Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles should be better than the Giants, but "should be" is the key phrase there.

The Eagles finally lost. 

Really, they had been tempting fate since the season began and were getting away with it. But this past Sunday came back around and hit them hard with a 21-17 collapse against the Broncos

They let a 14-point lead vanish, A.J. Brown let a potential dagger sail over his head, and though it's an argument that no NFL team wants to fall back on, a very questionable rescinding of an intentional grounding call didn't do them any favors either. 

They played with fire. They finally got burnt, and now they're 4-1. The Eagles don't have much time to dwell on it, though, or course correct, as they're right back up against the rival New York Giants on a short week Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. 

The Eagles seem a mess right now, but the Giants aren't great. So, once again, the Birds are the betting favorites quickly approaching Week 6 in the Meadowlands. 

Here's a look at the betting odds, money lines, and total points over/unders for Thursday night...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -7 PHI -395
NYG +310		41.5 
FanDuel PHI -7.5 PHI -400
NYG +315		41.5 
BetRivers PHI -7.5 PHI -420
NYG +295		41.5 
BetMGM PHI -7 PHI -400
NYG +310		41.5 
ESPN BET PHI -7.5 PHI -400
NYG +300		41.5 

*Lines as of Monday, Oct. 6

The Giants beat the Chargers at home two weeks ago with a boost from promoting rookie Jaxson Dart as the starting quarterback. They lost their star receiver Malik Nabers for the season, though, with a torn ACL and meniscus. Then this week, they crashed back to earth with a 26-14 loss to the Saints in New Orleans. 

But for as underwhelming as they are, the Giants do have parts of their team that shouldn't be dismissed, certainly not by the Eagles right now. 

Dart, similar to Bo Nix, will use his legs if the play breaks down and salvage something at the last second, and running back Cam Skattebo can truck his way through traffic as a big part of New York's offense. 

Defensively, the Giants will have their leading pass rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter off the edge, and Dexter Lawrence in the trenches.

Before, they wouldn't have figured to be much of a problem for the Eagles' offensive line, but they just haven't been their elite selves this season between Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, and Jordan Mailata.

Wear and tear might have caught up and is taking its toll. Disconnect might be rooting elsewhere as well between quarterback Jalen Hurts and top receiver A.J. Brown, and all the while, Saquon Barkley still hasn't cracked that big run like he did so many times last season

The Eagles are the better team than the Giants on paper.

In practice, from what they've shown so far, maybe it's not that clear-cut.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia New York Giants Abdul Carter Jaxson Dart Cam Skattebo Saquon Barkley DeVonta Smith A.J. Brown Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

FF_DSC09739_GiamareseFarms_MS_1200x800.jpg

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
A man holding his leg in pain

When leg pain isn’t just leg pain

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

City Hall Station to get upgrades ahead of busy 2026

City Hall Renovations

Sponsored

Mozart, Strauss, Bellini and Verdi headline Academy of Vocal Arts' 91st opera season

PV Figaro 1.jpg

Men's Health

Fall is a great time to give running a try, with a range of races in the Philly region

Run the Bridge

Recreation

Chrysanthemum Festival returns at Longwood Gardens this month

Longwood Chrysanthemum Festival

Halloween

Experience Lincoln Mill Haunted House in Manayunk this fall

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Phillies

Phillies close out regular season, move on to playoffs with walk-off win over Twins

Nick-Castellanos-Harrison-Bader-Ring-Phillies-Twins-9.28.25-MLB.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved