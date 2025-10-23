Eagles-Giants memories: Pivotal points and playoff victories at the Linc

The Eagles-Giants rivalry brings a wealth of memories to look back on.

At the Meadowlands, it's a history of miracles.

Back at home at Lincoln Financial Field (and the Vet before it), it's a history of playoff victories and pivotal points in Eagles history.

The Eagles face the Giants again this week in South Philly, looking to get one back on their division rival after they flat-out got embarrassed by them two weeks ago up at MetLife Stadium.

Before they try to settle the score, here's a look back at some favorite Eagles-Giants memories at the Linc, and some old highlight packages along with them...

The Tanner McKee Game

Jan. 5, 2025, Week 18 – W, 20-13

The Eagles were all set. At 13-3, they were locked in as the NFC's No. 2 seed, with divisional round home-field advantage in the playoffs.

There was still a reason to play their starters, or one of them, in what was rendered a meaningless Week 18, as Saquon Barkley was pushing for the NFL's single-season rushing record.

Head coach Nick Sirianni made the call to sit everyone in the end, though, which handed the keys to third-string QB Tanner McKee and the Eagles' reserves, up against all of the New York Giants' starters playing for whatever shred of pride they had left.

But McKee took it from them. He stayed cool and collected in the pocket, and tagged the Giants for 269 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-41 passing.

He caught a floundering division rival completely off guard, but his Eagles teammates watching from the sideline? Hardly.

"Man, did you see Tanner McKee just throwing dimes all over the field?" starting center Cam Jurgens quipped afterward. "He's fun to watch. We get to see him dice up our scout team. It's just fun watching him go out there and make plays."

The harder they fall

Jan. 21, 2023, NFC Divisional Round – W, 38-7

The 2022 Eagles broke out and tore through the regular season with a defense that had piled up sacks to a record degree, and with an offense that had threats all over the field and saw Jalen Hurts make his way into the MVP conversation.

They were a juggernaut entering the playoffs. The Giants, who rode Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones to a surprise playoff berth and then an upset over the Vikings in the Wild Card round, hoped to stand in their way, but their luck ran out in brutal fashion.

The Eagles had them crushed by halftime. The Giants couldn't hope to cover anyone, playoff Kenny Gainwell became the new unsung hero of Philadelphia sports lore, and the Linc was breathing easy and celebrating a trip to the NFC Championship on the way to a 38-7 final – a familiar playoff score from the last Super Bowl run.

"Pick your poison, honestly," former running back Miles Sanders said of how stacked that Eagles team was. "Starting with the quarterback, to the tight ends, to the running backs and the O-line, it's just all good work. Everybody plays for each other."

Which left the Giants with no chance.

From 61

Sept. 24, 2017, Week 3 – W, 24-27

Carson Wentz and the Eagles had rallied back from highlight-reel Odell Beckham Jr. catches and a resurgent Eli Manning performance to bring the game down to a field goal kick with one second left.

It was just that rookie kicker Jake Elliott would have to make the shot from 61 yards away.

But he nailed it. Elliott got the distance and put the ball just inside the right upright, and the Eagles mobbed their new kicker as they improved to 2-1, in what would become one of the key moments that propelled them to their first-ever Super Bowl.

Wild Card Westbrook

Jan. 7, 2007, NFC Wild Card – W, 23-20

The Eagles rallied into the playoffs with Jeff Garcia at quarterback, and in the Wild Card round, against the Giants, Brian Westbrook kept the run going for one more week into New Orleans.

Westbrook took off on an unreal 49-yard touchdown run and had 141 rushing yards in total, Garcia fired a 28-yard laser to Donte' Stallworth for a score late in the first half, and down to the wire tied 20-20, Westbrook marched them in close to bring the game down to a David Akers field goal.

Akers made the kick, the Giants were going home, Philadelphia celebrated, and a season once thought to have gone down along with Donovan McNabb and his torn ACL instead lived another week.

Grand T.O.pening

Sept. 12, 2004, Week 1 – W, 31-17

The Delaware Valley had waited an entire summer for this: Terrell Owens' Eagles debut.

The Eagles finally had their true No. 1 receiver for Donovan McNabb, and along with him, the hope that they had the final piece to break through and, at long last, get to the Super Bowl.

The start of it all couldn't have been drawn up any better.

Week 1 at home against the Giants, McNabb and Owens carved New York up and connected on three touchdown passes, with the new star receiver flexing and then flapping his wings in celebration upon each score.

The Eagles pummeled the Giants, 31-17, and it was one of those games where you just knew right away, after repeated NFC Championship failures, that this year was going to be different.

