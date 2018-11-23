Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis

As usual, the Philadelphia Eagles are banged up heading into their matchup this Sunday against the New York Giants. Most notably, the Birds could be without their top five cornerbacks, so Jim Schwartz will have to figure out a way to defend Odell Beckham and the Giants' offense with practice squad-level players. The Giants, meanwhile, have one non-factor on their injury report. That's it -- one guy.

The final Friday injury report:

Out

• CB Jalen Mills (foot): Mills was toasted quite a bit during the early part of the season, but he was playing better when he went down with a foot injury. After seeing some of his replacements in action over the last few games, it is clear why Schwartz prefers Mills over the rest of the bunch.



• CB Sidney Jones (hamstring): Jones probably came back too early, prompting the Saints to test him early and often, and they were able to exploit the fact that he was not 100 percent. In hindsight, the Eagles probably should have held Jones out until he was truly ready, though I can understand the urgency to get him on the field, given the extreme number of injuries in the secondary.



• Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle): Maddox's injury looked more serious when it occurred than it actually is, but he'll still likely miss some time.



• LB Jordan Hicks (calf): This is perhaps a weird take, but Hicks' absence might not be the worst thing for the Eagles, as they'll get a chance to see how Kamu Grugier-Hill would look in a starting role. Hicks is a free agent this offseason, and the Eagles will have to make a decision on how important he is to the team, and how much they're willing to spend to keep him. How Nigel Bradham and Grugier-Hill play with Hicks away could be part of that puzzle.



• RB Darren Sproles (hamstring): This will now be the tenth straight game that Sproles will miss after injuring his hamstring Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. He's been day-to-day for almost three months.

Questionable

• Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle): Douglas has not been good when he has had to start. In the absence of Mills, Jones, Maddox, and Ronald Darby, who is on IR, and possibly Douglas, the Eagles will have to roll with Chandon Sullivan, DeVante Bausby, and Cre'Von LeBlanc.



Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DE Derek Barnett (IR): Barnett had shoulder surgery, and his season is over. Barnett was the starting RDE who was off to a fast start this season, collecting 2.5 sacks (including a game-ending sack against the Indianapolis Colts), before suffering a shoulder injury against the Tennessee Titans. He played two games through the injury, but was much less effective than when he was fully healthy. Michael Bennett has taken over as the new starting RDE.



• CB Ronald Darby (IR): Darby was up and down as a starter this season before he tore his ACL. At a minimum, he's a lot better than the players who are trying to replace him.



• RB Jay Ajayi (IR): Ajayi was acquired from the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline last season, and he was a contributor to the Eagles' Super Bowl run, carrying 70 times for 408 yards (5.8 YPC) and 1 TD during the regular season, and then adding 184 yards on 42 carries during the playoffs. In four games this season, Ajayi rushed 45 times for 184 yards and 3 TDs, while playing through a fracture in his back. He was placed on IR with a torn ACL.

• S Rodney McLeod (IR): McLeod is done for the season after tearing his MCL during the Eagles' win over the Indianapolis Colts. On the season, he had 10 tackles and four pass breakups, which doesn't properly convey the positive contributions he made in the first three games. McLeod was replaced initially by Corey Graham, and later Avonte Maddox.

• WR Mike Wallace (IR): Wallace, formerly the Eagles' No. 2 receiver, broke his fibula against the Buccaneers. He'll be out at least 8 weeks on injured reserve, though Doug Pederson noted that it may not be a season-ending injury.



• WR Mack Hollins (IR): The Eagles will also be without their No. 4 receiver, as the Eagles placed Hollins on IR with a groin injury.



• ST Chris Maragos (PUP): Maragos is still recovering from a serious knee injury suffered Week 6 last year against the Carolina Panthers. He started the season on PUP, so he'll miss at least the first six games. Like Jernigan, Maragos was not ready at the conclusion of those six weeks.

• TE Josh Perkins (IR): Perkins is done for the season with a knee injury. The Eagles activated Richard Rodgers off of IR to replace him.

Out

• DE Kerry Wynn (concussion): Rotational defensive lineman. 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks. That's it. One guy.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• C Jon Halapio (IR): Halapio is done for the season with a broken leg. He was the starting center. John Greco -- and later Spencer Pulley -- took over for him.



• RB Jonathan Stewart (IR): Stewart is on IR with a foot injury, though he may return to the active roster at some point later in the season. I don't know why the Giants would really want him to, however, seeing as he isn't a good player anymore.



• CB Sam Beal (IR): The Giants used a 3rd round supplemental pick on Beal, who injured his shoulder soon after and went on IR, ending his season. The Giants will be without their 3rd round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as a result.

• WR Cody Latimer (IR): Latimer had 6 catches for 108 yards on the season. He had 3 catches for 52 yards against the Eagles Week 6. He went on IR with a hamstring injury.



