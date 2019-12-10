Former Eagles Orlando Scandrick and Asante Samuel mock Philly's narrow victory over the Giants

In a game they desperately needed, the Philadelphia Eagles squeaked past the New York Giants in overtime on Monday Night Football, ending their three-game skid and pulling into a 6-7 tie with Dallas for the NFC East lead.

You know those terrible primetime matchups you see as an Eagles fan and go, "Wow, I don't care about this crappy game at all?" For the rest of the country, this was one of those putrid games. The rain put an emphasis on it. Hell, we almost saw backup quarterback Josh McCown reprise his magic as a wide receiver.

Credit to Carson Wentz, the second-half defense and the Eagles' preseason offense for staging the comeback against Eli Manning. Philadelphia was teetering on the edge of a total laughingstock down 17-3 at halftime.

When you have former players coming out of the woodwork to roast the Eagles, you know it's pretty bad.