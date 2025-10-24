Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Kelly Green week at the Linc

It's Kelly Green week for the Eagles coming back home to Lincoln Financial Field, and Round 2 against the division rival New York Giants, who pushed them around in primetime a couple of weeks ago.

There was a bad taste in everyone's mouth across the Delaware Valley for a while from that – the Phillies' season ending at the same time didn't help – but last Sunday's win against the Vikings over in Minnesota felt a bit like a reset for the team.

Will they keep it going this Sunday and get the Giants this time around?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for Week 8...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 8



Eagles (5-2) v. Giants (2-5)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, Pa.)



BROADCAST INFO

TV: FOX (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 8 betting odds



Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -7 NYG +280

PHI -355 43.5 FanDuel PHI -7 NYG +285

PHI -355 43.5 BetRivers PHI -7 NYG +280

PHI -375 43.5 BetMGM PHI -7 NYG +260

PHI -325 43.5 ESPN BET PHI -7.5 NYG +320

PHI -425 44.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Oct. 21

Jimmy Kempski (5-2)

Eagles 31, Giants 26

The Eagles got their asses kicked a couple weeks ago by this Giants team, notably in the trenches on both sides of the ball. On defense, they struggled getting a couple of rookies in QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo to the ground. Skattebo ran over Eagles defenders all night, while Dart slithered out of sacks and made off-schedule plays.

On offense, Jalen Hurts had his worst game of 2025, missing a wide-open DeVonta Smith deep down the field, and throwing a bad sideline ball that resulted in his lone INT of the season.

The Eagles' badness even carried over into special teams, where the returners couldn't even field kickoffs.

The Eagles played about as badly as they are capable of playing, and the Giants played about as well as they can.

The biggest difference between this game and the Week 6 game is that Jalen Carter will play. He was a surprise scratch Week 6, but has since recovered and had arguably his best game of the season Week 7 in Minnesota. The defense looks completely different when he plays and is on his game. Hurts had easily his best game of the season in Minnesota as well, as the passing offense looked legitimately dangerous for the first time all season.

I'll keep it simple. I expect the Eagles to play a lot better than they did a couple weeks ago, and the Giants to not play as well as they did.

All of the Eagles' wins have been one-score games, though, so I do like the Giants to cover the 7.5 points.

.

MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Giants

Evan Macy (4-3)

Eagles 29, Giants 21

I picked the Eagles to win two weeks ago and was shocked to see how disgustingly awful they looked. A week later in Minnesota they figured out some things, and I just can't see any scenario where these young, inexperienced and less-talented Giants beat the Eagles two times in a row.

The Eagles will be looking to get revenge at home and I think they'll get it.

Geoff Mosher (5-2)

Eagles 23, Giants 21

Too much talk of "emotion" and "revenge" and "can't lose to this team twice" all week. No amount of adrenaline or anger or motivation can compensate for the fact that the Eagles probably won't have Cam Jurgens and Adoree' Jackson and that A.J. Brown at very least will be less than 100 percent if he plays.

Teams don't win games on feelings; they win on the talent they have on that given day, and the coaches' abilities to have the right game plan for the opponent. At the moment, the Eagles will appear to be without some important pieces.

I'm still not sure what this Eagles team is. That somewhat-impressive win over the Vikings last week lost a little luster when the Vikings got creamed Thursday night by a Los Angeles Chargers team also dealing with injuries. It feels like it's been forever that the Eagles put the smack down on an inferior opponent in the regular season.

But even with their health issues and struggling run offense, the Eagles are more talented and the ramifications of being swept in an NFC East series by a team that won't make the playoffs are just too dire for the Eagles to lose.

It'll be a close one, and perhaps a win that few will be satisfied by again, but the Eagles will win.

MORE: Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome (4-3)

Eagles 27, Giants 14

I still have my concerns, but last week showed me enough to be confident enough that they'll beat the Giants in Round 2.

The run game with Saquon Barkley still isn't there, which isn't going to help with clock management late, but if the Eagles have their pass game going in a way anywhere close to what it was last week in Minnesota between Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith, they'll be fine with putting points up on the board.

On defense, I really liked Jalen Carter's game last week and think that will carry over to having the Eagles playing much meaner in the trenches this time, which Jaxson Dart isn't going to have nearly as easy of a day escaping from.

Then there are just the vibes right now. Brandon Graham is coming back and it's Kelly Green week at the Linc. The mood seems a lot brighter than it did Thursday night a couple of weeks ago.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports