October 09, 2025

Eagles-Giants: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the quick turnaround to bounce back

The Eagles face the division rival Giants on Thursday night in the Meadowlands, looking to rebound fast from last week's collapse.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Broncos-Week-5-NFL-2025.jpg Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles bounce back on Thursday?

The Eagles are picking up the pieces from that first, disastrous loss to the Broncos on Sunday, and all on a short week. 

They're right back up against the Giants on Thursday night, a lowly division rival at 1-4, but one with the parts that can exploit the Eagles' noticeable weak points right now.

Will this be a bounce-back or another upset in the making?

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for Week 6...

• GAME INFO •

2025 Regular Season Week 6

Eagles (4-1) at Giants (1-4)

Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET | MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon Prime Video (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

BETTING LINES

Week 6 betting odds
Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U 
 DraftKingsPHI -7 PHI -395
NYG +310		41.5 
FanDuel PHI -7.5 PHI -400
NYG +315		41.5 
BetRivers PHI -7.5 PHI -420
NYG +295		41.5 
BetMGM PHI -7 PHI -400
NYG +310		41.5 
ESPN BET PHI -7.5 PHI -400
NYG +300		41.5 

*Lines as of Monday, Oct. 6

Jimmy Kempski (4-1)

Eagles 36, Giants 14

Of the players available to play in this matchup, there is one player on the Giants' starting offense who is better than the player at the corresponding spot on the Eagles' offense:

 PositionEagles Giants Advantage 
QB Jalen Hurts Jaxson Dart Eagles 
RB Saquon Barkley Tyrone Tracy Eagles 
WR1 A.J. Brown Wan'Dale Robinbson Eagles 
WR2 DeVonta Smith Jalin Hyatt Eagles 
WR3 Jahan Dotson Beaux Collins? Eagles 
TE Dallas Goedert Theo Johnson Eagles 
LT Jordan Mailata Andrew Thomas Eagles 
LG Brett Toth Jon Runyan Giants 
Cam Jurgens John Michael Schmitz Eagles 
RG Tyler Steen Greg Van Roten Eagles 
RT Lane Johnson Jermaine Eluemunor Eagles 


Obviously, the offenses don't face each other, but it underscores the point that the Giants have very little to work with on offense.

Defensively, while the Giants have a bunch of talented pass rushers, their defense gives up a lot of points and yards: 

Giants D Stat Rank 
Points per game allowed 25.4 22 
Yards allowed per game 377.2 26 
Rush yards allowed per game 140.0 26 
Passing yards per game 237.2 24 

 
I believe the Eagles can get their run game going against this team, which will in turn open up the rest of the offense.

On the intangible front, as we reported earlier in the week, Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and Saquon Barkley had an hours-long conversation about the offense on Monday. On the one hand, it's probably not great that such a meeting was necessary. On the other hand, it does feel like an acknowledgment from the team's star players that they need to put aside whatever is going on between them personally and work toward the common goal. I think they smoke this "get right" Giants team.

MORE: Five things to watch in Eagles-Giants

Evan Macy (3-2)

Eagles 34, Giants 21

The Giants have a rookie quarterback and their best offensive player is out for the season. They are 1-4 for a reason and the Eagles don't really ever lose back-to-back games. Not a ton of analysis here. It's the perfect opponent for a bounce back and that's exactly what the Eagles will do.

Geoff Mosher (4-1)

Eagles 30, Giants 16

There's a perception that this should be a "get right" game for the Eagles' offense, but even the bad Giants defense doesn't change the fact that the Eagles will be without left guard Landon Dickerson and that the offensive line in general just hasn't played to its very high standard. Everything on offense starts with the Eagles' o-line, so I have some concerns that this offense still won't break out, even against a subpar defense.

But the Eagles are still a superior team with a superior roster, and they're healthier despite the lack of Dickerson. The Giants are without Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, which leaves their rookie QB Jaxson Dart with very little to work with outside of a decent run game.

On talent alone, the Eagles should win this game, and win by at least one touchdown. Wouldn't be surprised if the defense came up with two or three takeaways, and if Saquon Barkley enjoyed his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against a very familiar opponent.

MORE: Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis

Nick Tricome (3-2)

Giants 17, Eagles 16

Can this just as easily be an Eagles blowout of the Giants? Yes. Let's just acknowledge that right away.

My thing is the Giants are bad, the Eagles should be better, yet New York has pieces of their team that can cause the Eagles persistent headaches, and if they don't come in with their act together, they very well could get caught again. 

The offensive line just isn't what it was, which could be massive opportunity for Brian Burns and Abdul Carter to wreak havoc. Saquon Barkley just hasn't been his same superstar self this year, either, and the offense on the whole feels like it's either crashing or just waking up and sprinting to catch up in the second half from a mix of Kevin Patullo predictability, Jalen Hurts hesitance, and whatever is going on between him and A.J. Brown right now

It's not a good mix, that I don't think blends well with the defense right now either when they have to deal with a QB like Jaxson Dart, who's still a very raw talent, but is of the same type as a Baker Mayfield or Bo Nix, where he'll make you chase him down on a broken play. 

On paper, the Eagles are better. In practice, they absolutely should be better. Will they be? I really don't know right now, but I'm not exactly confident in it.

