Eagles-Giants Week 6 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss on Sunday to the Denver Broncos, and they also have an unexpected addition to their injury report in Saquon Barkley. Meanwhile, the New York Giants lost WR Malik Nabers for the season with a torn ACL; and another starting receiver, Darius Slayton, is now also on the injury report with a hamstring injury.

Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status RB Saquon Barkley Knee DNP

LG Landon Dickerson Ankle DNP TE Grant Calcaterra Oblique DNP LB Jihaad Campbell Biceps Limited iDL Byron Young Triceps Limited LB Nakobe Dean Knee Full



Monday notes:

• The Eagles didn't practice on Monday. These are just estimates from the team if they had.

• Barkley is a surprise addition to the injury report with a knee injury. Perhaps that's why he only got six carries on Sunday?



• Dickerson and Calcaterra both left the Broncos game early and did not return. No surprise there.



• Campbell is a new notable addition to the injury report with a biceps injury.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through three games he has 10 tackles and 0 sacks. He "tweaked" his triceps injury, and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

• LB Nakobe Dean (PUP, knee): Dean is technically still on PUP, despite the team activating his 21-day practice window.

• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.







Player Injury Mon Tues Wed Status RT Jermaine Eluemunor Back DNP

WR Darius Slayton Hamstring DNP LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Hamstring DNP LB Swayze Bozeman Ankle DNP QB Jaxson Dart Hamstring Limited S Jevon Holland Calf Limited S Tyler Nubin Groin Limited CB Andru Phillips Hip Limited RB Tyrone Tracy Shoulder Limited S Dane Belton Shoulder Limited



Monday notes:

• The Giants didn't practice on Monday. These are just estimates from the team if they had.

• The most notable "DNP" is Eluemunor. He's the starting RT. Slayton is the other starter with a "DNP." He left the Saints game in the fourth quarter and did not return.



• The Giants' top three safeties appear on the report, along with their starting slot corner, Phillips.



• Tracy missed the Giants' last two games, and rookie Cam Skattebo has filled in. Skattebo has averaged 3.5 yards per carry in Tracy's absence, and he had a devastating fumble against the Saints that was returned for a TD.



• Dart is on the report with a hamstring injury.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Malik Nabers: Nabers is the Giants' best offensive player. As a rookie in an awful offense in 2024, Nabers had 109 catches for 1204 yards and 7 TDs. He tore his ACL Week 4 against the Chargers. His season is over.



• LB Micah McFadden: McFadden was a starting linebacker. He had 107 tackles and 3 sacks last season. He is expected to miss a big chunk of the season with a foot injury. Second-year player Darius Muasau has filled in at linebacker in McFadden's absence.



• K Graham Gano: Gano seems to get hurt every year. The Giants signed K Jude McAtamney, who wears No. 99 (lol).



• OL Joshua Ezeudu: Ezeudu has filled in at various position for the Giants, and it has usually gone badly. He's on IR with an undisclosed injury suffered during training camp.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader