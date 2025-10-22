Eagles-Giants Week 8 injury report, with analysis

During their Week 7 win in Minnesota over the Vikings, four Philadelphia Eagles players — C Cam Jurgens, CB Adoree' Jackson, EDGE Azeez Ojulari, LB Jeremiah Trotter — all left with injuries and did not return. They also added a bunch of other players to their injury list this week.

The Giants have a growing injury list as well, with three defensive starters who did not practice on Wednesday.

Here's the Eagles-Giants injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status WR A.J. Brown Hamstring DNP

C Cam Jurgens Knee DNP CB Adoree' Jackson Concussion DNP EDGE Azeez Ojulari Hamstring DNP LB Jeremiah Trotter Ankle DNP LG Landon Dickerson Ankle/Back Limited iDL Moro Ojomo Shoulder Limited TE Dallas Goedert Calf Limited TE Grant Calcaterra Oblique Limited CB Jakorian Bennett Pectoral Limited EDGE Brandon Graham Not injury related Full



Wednesday notes:

• Brown didn't practice, but he was out on the field today, chatting it up with Big Dom. He finished the game against the Vikings on Sunday, and made the game-clinching play, so my sense is that he's getting something of a rest day. We'll see.

• Jurgens' status for Sunday will be of major importance. If he can't go, Brett Toth would likely get the start at center. 😬



• Vic Fangio said that Ojulari isn't likely to play on Sunday.

• Dickerson's ailments continue to pile up.



• Goedert and Ojomo are important players, and new additions to the injury report. We'll monitor them throughout the week, but as practice participants on Wednesday, they feel likely to play Sunday.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR at any time): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through the first three games he had 10 tackles and 0 sacks, before "tweaking" his triceps injury. He is eligible to come off of IR at any time.

• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral, eligible to come off of IR at any time): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

The CB2 spot in the Eagles' defense has not yet stabilized, so it will be interesting to see if and when Bennett gets a chance to play. On Wednesday, the Eagles opened Bennett's 21-day window from return from IR.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee/ankle, out for the season): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season. He went on IR After Week 3 and is eligible to come off of IR at any time.



• EDGE Ogbo Okoronkwo (IR, triceps, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8, but will be out much longer than that): Okoronko was signed to provide edge depth. He played in just one game (4 snaps), before tearing his triceps.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee, out for the season): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR, eligible to come off of IR after Week 8): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.





Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status DE Brian Burns Hip DNP

CB Paulson Adebo Knee DNP S Jevon Holland Neck DNP DE Chauncey Golston Neck DNP RT Jermaine Eluemunor Knee Limited C John Michael Schmitz Concussion (non-contact) Limited WR Darius Slayton Hamstring Limited DT DJ Davidson Ankle Limited TE Daniel Bellinger Neck Limited LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Hamstring Limited LB Swayze Bozeman Ankle Limited QB Jaxson Dart Ankle Full K Graham Gano Groin Full



Wednesday notes:

• Three Giants starters — Burns, Adebo, and Holland — did not practice. Obviously, their progress throughout the week will be of high importance. They're also three of the Giants' highest-paid players.

• Like the Eagles, the Giants have a couple of nicked-up offensive linemen in Eluemunor and Schmitz.



• The Giants opened the 21-day practice window for Gano, who is a significant upgrade over his replacement, the recently released Jude McAtamney.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• WR Malik Nabers (IR, out for the season): Nabers is the Giants' best offensive player. As a rookie in an awful offense in 2024, Nabers had 109 catches for 1204 yards and 7 TDs. He tore his ACL Week 4 against the Chargers. His season is over.



• LB Micah McFadden (IR, foot, eligible to come off of IR at any time): McFadden was a starting linebacker. He had 107 tackles and 3 sacks last season. He is expected to miss a big chunk of the season with a foot injury. Second-year player Darius Muasau has filled in at linebacker in McFadden's absence.



• K Graham Gano (IR, groin, 21-day practice window opened): Gano seems to get hurt every year. The Giants signed K Jude McAtamney and Younghoe Koo while Gano was out, and decided to play McAtamney, who missed two consequential PATs in the Giants' loss to the Broncos Week 7.



• OL Joshua Ezeudu (IR, eligible to come off of IR at any time): Ezeudu has filled in at various position for the Giants, and it has usually gone badly. He's on IR with an undisclosed injury suffered during training camp.



