Eagles injury update: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (rib) out for remainder of Packers game

November 28, 2022
UPDATE [10:18 p.m.] – Gardner-Johnson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's game.
EARLIER...
A collision over the middle of the field left C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the ground and, after a short while, limping off with help.
In the first quarter on 4th and 5 for Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers completed a pass over the middle to Christian Watson and both Gardner-Johnson and Josiah Scott closed in to tackle. The play clearly left Gardner-Johnson shaken up as trainers and head coach Nick Sirianni tended to him.
After the Eagles safety was taken to the locker room on a cart, the official ruling from the team was a rib injury. He is questionable to return.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson getting carted inside. Clearly in a lot of pain. pic.twitter.com/VuOt9raXiW— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 28, 2022
So the possibility of not having him on the field is a huge concern going forward.
In the interim though, Reed Blankenship filled in up top and came up with an interception of Aaron Rodgers right away.
With CJGJ out, the Eagles have a major concern at safety. He was replaced by UDFA rookie Reed Blankenship.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 28, 2022
