Eagles injury update: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (rib) out for remainder of Packers game

UPDATE [10:18 p.m.] – Gardner-Johnson has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday night's game.

EARLIER...

A collision over the middle of the field left C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the ground and, after a short while, limping off with help.

In the first quarter on 4th and 5 for Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers completed a pass over the middle to Christian Watson and both Gardner-Johnson and Josiah Scott closed in to tackle. The play clearly left Gardner-Johnson shaken up as trainers and head coach Nick Sirianni tended to him.

After the Eagles safety was taken to the locker room on a cart, the official ruling from the team was a rib injury. He is questionable to return.

Gardner-Johnson was brought in through a late preseason trade with the Saints to fill in a gap at one of the starting safety spots and has more than given the team its money's worth with an NFL-leading six interceptions.

So the possibility of not having him on the field is a huge concern going forward.

In the interim though, Reed Blankenship filled in up top and came up with an interception of Aaron Rodgers right away.

